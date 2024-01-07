Nova Scotia man, 48, dies after snowmobile crash in Margaree Valley

MARGAREE VALLEY, N.S. — Nova Scotia RCMP say a 48-year-old Inverness man has died after a snowmobile crash in Margaree Valley.

Police say the man was operating a snowmobile on a marked trail when he struck a tree Friday morning.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital and then transferred to St. Martha's Regional Hospital.

He died of his injuries in hospital.

Inverness County District RCMP responded to the crash around 10:15 a.m. Friday with assistance from local officials and a snowmobile club.

Police say the investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2024.

The Canadian Press