Nova Scotia minimum wage increasing to $15.20 an hour on April 1

Nova Scotia's minimum wage will increase to $15.20 an hour on April 1, 2024. (Peter Scobie/CBC - image credit)

Minimum wage in Nova Scotia will increase to $15.20 an hour on April 1, 2024.

In a news release, the province said the rate this year will be adjusted by the national consumer price index "plus one percentage point from the minimum wage set the preceding April," meaning an increase this year of 4.7 per cent from the April 2023 rate.

The increase follows the formula recommended by Nova Scotia's minimum wage review committee, a group made up equally of employee and employer representatives.

Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration Jill Balser said in the news release that the increase puts forward the perspective of employers and workers "so we can ensure a balanced approach to increasing the minimum wage."

Previous changes to minimum wage:

April 1, 2022 - $13.35 an hour.

Oct. 1, 2022 - $13.60 an hour.

April 1, 2023 - $14.50 an hour.

Oct. 1, 2023 - $15 an hour.

MORE TOP STORIES