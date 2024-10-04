Nova Scotia reveals $25-million deal with Airbus to replace wildfire helicopter fleet

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government says it has a $25-million deal with aerospace giant Airbus for four new helicopters to fight wildfires.

The deal was signed last winter but Tory Rushton, natural resources minister, released the details Thursday, saying the new aircraft will replace the four helicopters the province uses as water bombers.

Money from a trade-in or sale of the existing helicopters will be used to bring down the purchase price of the new aircraft, he told reporters.

Rushton said the new purchase is necessary because expected maintenance of the existing helicopters was “going to cost a lot of money.”

“So the trade-in value for the four helicopters … helps us with the purchase of the next four,” he said. The department said the first of the new helicopters is expected to be delivered next summer.

In an email, spokeswoman Patricia Jreige said the department is pleased with the performance of its four helicopters — model Airbus H125 — adding that the replacements will be the same with upgraded safety features. The use of helicopters gives the department added versatility, she said.

“In addition to their water bombing capabilities, we use them to support search and rescue efforts, transporting people and equipment during emergencies and conducting aerial surveillance to support the work of several departments.”

The department has said that helicopters are able to scoop and dump water at a faster rate than fixed-wing aircraft and can draw water from the many smaller lakes that dot Nova Scotia.

A joint $25.6-million five-year agreement with Ottawa for training and firefighting equipment is helping the province with the helicopter purchase. Jreige said the agreement is into its third year and the province has already purchased fire pumps, hoses, power saws and fire trucks along with safety and communications equipment.

Meanwhile, she said there is a lengthy wait time to buy fixed-wing aircraft for water bombing because of supply chain issues.

“We are looking at all our options to make sure we continue to be well prepared,” Jreige said, adding that the department has borrowed fixed-wing aircraft from other jurisdictions four times in the last 10 years through standing firefighting aid agreements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.

The Canadian Press