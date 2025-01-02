Nova Scotia whale sanctuary hoping to secure its first residents

CBC

There's only one thing more inevitable than death and taxes: Bad jokes at the beginning of the year about the inevitability of death and taxes.With that hideous cliché out of the way, here's how federal, provincial and municipal taxes will change for residents of Manitoba and Winnipeg in 2025:Federal tax changesBasic personal income amount (non-refundable tax credit): Up $424 to $16,129.First personal income tax bracket (income taxed at 15 per cent): Ceiling rises to $57,375 from $55,867.Second