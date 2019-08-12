Nova Scotia wins Baseball Canada Cup for 1st time

Nova Scotia knocked off a giant on Sunday for the gold medal at the Baseball Canada Cup under-17 championship in Regina.

Nova Scotia defeated eight-time defending champion Ontario 3-2 in the tournament final for its first-ever title in the competition.

Brandon Guenette, Baseball Nova Scotia's executive director, said it is a great achievement for the team's players and coaches.

"To do what they did against the best under-17 players in the country is an accomplishment that cannot be described," he said.

"It's an incredibly tough tournament for a smaller province to compete in. Going 6-1, with all six wins decided by two runs or less, shows how little room for error there is at the national level. They came up big, game after game."

Pitchers Duncan McLaughlin and Ethan McLellan combined to strike out 14 Ontario batters on the way to the victory.

Shortstop Noah Boutilier had two hits for Nova Scotia and knocked in all three runs.

Nova Scotia only lost one game in the tournament and defeated Quebec 3-1 in the semifinals to advance to meet Ontario for the championship.

It marked the first time Nova Scotia made it the tournament final.

