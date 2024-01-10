Nova Scotians buying one-third of their food locally, new survey says

GUYSBOROUGH — Nova Scotians are spending a third of their food budgets on local products, according to a first-of-its-kind survey developed for the provincial government by the Canadian Agri-food Foresight Institute.

The results of the plebiscite – conducted in January, April and October of last year – indicate that Nova Scotians are dedicating between 27 and 34 per cent of their grocery buys to meat, poultry, milk, eggs, fruit vegetables, berries and other products that are available from provincial farmers.

The news is “very encouraging,” said Guysborough-Tracadie MLA and Nova Scotia Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow in an interview with The Journal last week. “Part of my mandate when we first came into office was to increase local food consumption.”

In a statement issued last week, Sylvain Charlebois, senior director of the Halifax-based Canadian Agri-Food Foresight Institute, said, “We are honoured to collaborate in establishing a pioneering model for accurately assessing expenditures on locally sourced food. This first of its kind in Canada [initiative establishes] a new benchmark for monitoring nationwide patterns of supporting local food.”

According to Statistics Canada’s Survey on Local Food and Beneficial Management Practices 2022 report, 14,708 agricultural operations sold food locally in Canada, representing approximately 7.8 per cent of all farm operations in the country. Food sales via local market channels totalled $5.3 billion nationwide.

The Hamburg-based Statistica.com, an international data collection company, states on its website that the value of the fresh food market worldwide is expected to rise, from $3.2 billion (USD) last year to more than $4 billion in 2027. Already, it reports, a high percentage of Canadian consumers prefer to buy their food from local suppliers (53 per cent, versus 47 per cent who said they don’t).

Meanwhile, Canada’s Food Price Report, 14th Edition, 2024 – produced by Dalhousie University, University of Guelph, University of British Columbia and University of Saskatchewan – released in December, shows that the food component of the consumer price index has risen by 5.9 per cent in the past 12 months, and that a typical Canadian family can expect to pay as much as $700 more next year for groceries.

Morrow said the new survey of Nova Scotians confirms “support [for] our farming community, agricultural sector, the environment and the rural economy ... This new way to collect up-to-date data will help the province continue to make smart decisions that support our producers.”

Regarding rising food costs, he said, “As a minister ... as the Department of Agriculture, we can’t really control market prices; what we can do is come up with programs to help keep input costs down for farmers ... We’re working to accomplish [that].”

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal