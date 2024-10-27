Nova Scotians heading to the polls Nov. 26 after early election call

CBC
·3 min read
PC Leader Tim Houston arrives at the home of the lieutenant-governor on Sunday with his wife, Carol, and son, Zachary. Nova Scotians will go to the polls in November. (Kayla Hounsell/CBC - image credit)
PC Leader Tim Houston arrives at the home of the lieutenant-governor on Sunday with his wife, Carol, and son, Zachary. Nova Scotians will go to the polls in November. (Kayla Hounsell/CBC - image credit)

Tim Houston has called a snap election to be held Nov. 26.

The Progressive Conservative leader is trying to win a second term, despite legislation he personally introduced three years ago that gave Nova Scotia a fixed election date of July 15, 2025.

Houston visited the lieutenant-governor Sunday to dissolve the current House.

Breaking from tradition, he did not take questions from reporters as he left the lieutenant-governor's residence. Houston then entered a blue bus with the message "Vote PC" on it. Houston is holding a rally in Bedford at 1:30 p.m. AT.

The decision to call an early election was criticized by NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

"Nova Scotians continue to experience a failing health-care system, unsustainable housing prices, and the rapidly rising cost of living — but instead of addressing these issues for the people they were elected to serve, the Houston government is focused on  trying to hold onto power," she said in a statement.

The NDP is launching its campaign in Dartmouth at an event at 3 p.m.

Early election call could be issue, says political scientist

Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak expects the early election call to dominate the debate during the first few days of the campaign but suggested it may lose ground to other issues.

But Urbaniak warned it could linger as an issue, if the opposition parties are able to make the case Nova Scotians cannot rely on Houston to keep his word.

"There is a chance that this question can seep into other discussions," he said. "If voters are having a tough time trusting the incumbent government, that becomes part of the narrative.

"It feeds into a credibility issue. If that starts to dominate the discussion then … the broken promise around Bill 1 [setting July 15, 2025, as the fixed election date] will become part of the larger conversation."

An Elections Nova Scotia worker is shown Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, moving a pallet of election materials that will be transported to one of the province's 55 constituencies.
An Elections Nova Scotia worker is shown Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, moving a pallet of election materials that will be transported to one of the province's 55 constituencies.

An Elections Nova Scotia worker is shown Friday moving a pallet of election materials that will be transported to one of the province's 55 constituencies. (Submitted by Elections Nova Scotia)

When Houston spoke on Oct. 14, 2021, during the House debate about a fixed election date, he said it would ensure fairness by not allowing the governing party to call elections at times that would be beneficial for them.

"Nova Scotians want to have confidence in their electoral system," he said. "Parties in opposition want a level playing field, and Elections Nova Scotia, Mr. Speaker, they want to be able to prepare as effectively and efficiently as they possibly can for general elections."

The PCs go into this campaign having held 34 seats, three more than the party won in the 2021 general election. That's because of byelection wins and two defections from the Liberal ranks.

The Liberals held 14 seats at dissolution, the NDP had six and there was one independent.

Changes already

Five PCs are not re-offering, including Allan MacMaster, who was finance minister and deputy premier.

There are also four Liberals and a New Democrat not re-offering. Two former Liberal MLAs — Brendan Maguire and Fred Tilley — are now running as PC candidates.

In anticipation of an election call, Elections Nova Scotia has shipped campaign supplies to all 55 electoral districts. Nova Scotians who want to cast their ballots early will, for the first time, be able to vote electronically at early voting sites.

Unlike the most recent municipal election where voters in many municipalities were able to cast their ballots on a secure internet site, e-voting will happen on tablets at returning offices across the province. That will allow for those results to be counted and reported on just after the polls close on voting day.

In the 2021 election, those 176,793 early votes were on paper ballots that had to be counted by hand. In some constituencies that made the manual count a two-day process.

In all, 421,001 Nova Scotians voted in the last election, 42 per cent of them before the Aug. 17 election day.

More to come.

Latest Stories

  • Joe Rogan asked Donald Trump for specifics on how 2020 was stolen. Then could only laugh at the answer

    Trump sat down with the No. 1 podcaster for a three-hour interview on Friday

  • Trump refers to CNN's Anderson Cooper by a woman's first name

    NOVI, Mich. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly referred to CNN anchor Anderson Cooper with a woman's first name in recent days as the Republican presidential nominee focuses his closing message on a hypermasculine appeal to men.

  • Michelle Obama’s Emphatic Message to Male Voters Left Some Calling for Her in the White House

    Michelle Obama threw down the gauntlet to male voters in a speech on Saturday, leaving some people calling for the one-time First Lady to make her own presidential run. Hitting the campaign trail on behalf of Kamala Harris, the wife of former President Barack Obama told a crowd in Kalamazoo, Michigan, that a second Donald Trump presidency would pose a real threat to women in the United States. “We all know we have a lot more work to do in this country,” Obama said. “But to anyone out there think

  • Kevin O’Leary Spars With CNN Over ‘Undemocratic’ Harris

    Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary found himself in choppy waters after he accused Kamala Harris of becoming the democratic presidential nominee by “circumventing democracy.” The investor told CNN on Friday that he wanted his president to be a “winner,” and that Harris' takeover after Joe Biden‘s decision to step down didn’t fit the bill. “Only 90 days ago, Pelosi went to Biden and said, ‘You need to step aside,’ and convinced him to do so. He made the decision and he did actually ask her—and we‘ve now

  • Trump leaves Michigan rallygoers waiting in the cold for hours to tape Joe Rogan podcast

    TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Many of Donald Trump’s supporters left a Michigan rally before he arrived after the former president kept them waiting for three hours to tape a popular podcast interview.

  • CNN Data Reporter Spots How Trump Could Get His 'Great White Whale' This Election

    Harry Enten said the GOP presidential nominee could make "history" with an occurrence that hasn't been seen in two decades.

  • Billy Graham granddaughter blesses out Donald Trump, calls him a ‘megalomaniac’

    "I recognize very little in former President Donald Trump of the Christian faith that has inspired my life.”

  • Trump unbound as US presidential race nears its end

    With his third straight U.S. presidential campaign coming down to the wire, Donald Trump mused at a rally about hydrogen-powered cars exploding, lamented how difficult it is to get spray paint off limestone and marveled at how billionaire backer Elon Musk’s rocket had returned to Earth in one piece. He complained Democratic rival Kamala Harris wasn’t working as hard as he was, praised Chinese President Xi Jinping as "fierce" and called former President Barack Obama "a real jerk." To witness Trump as the Nov. 5 election approaches and his race against Vice President Harris nears its end is to watch a candidate almost fully unbound.

  • Biden Calls Trump A 'Loser' In More Ways Than One In Scathing Speech

    The president delivered remarks at a Laborers’ International Union of North America event in Pittsburgh.

  • A down-ballot candidate from the right throws a wrench into the Indiana governor's race

    Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun's bid to become governor of Indiana seemed fairly straightforward until he got the running mate he didn't want: a pastor and self-proclaimed Christian nationalist who finessed his way onto next month's ballot. Micah Beckwith, a podcaster from the Indianapolis suburb of Noblesville, where he leads Life Church, secured enough delegate support to upend the lieutenant governor nomination process at this year's state GOP convention and become Braun's running mate.

  • Trump’s Lawyers Are Ready to Subvert the 2024 Election — But They Don’t Want to Go to Jail

    “We don’t want to get indicted or arrested, like they were last time,” says one source involved with the vast Trump 2024 legal effort

  • Trump Aide Says Harris Candidacy Was Killed on ‘The View’

    Trump adviser Jason Miller has claimed that an interview with Sunny Hostin on The View might have “killed” Kamala Harris’s chances of winning the White House. Speaking on the ‘Playbook Deep Dive’ podcast, Miller claimed that the vice president’s decision to switch her strategy and embark on a series of media appearances had “backfired.” “Who would have thought that Sunny Hostin from The View really killed Kamala Harris’s candidacy?” said Miller. “But you can make the case that Sunny did.”

  • Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Donald Trump Feuds With Beyoncé in ‘Unhinged’ Rally Speech

    Donald Trump added a new name to his list of enemies as he spoke at a rally in Michigan today. The GOP presidential nominee turned away from his recent finger-pointing at Nancy Pelosi, and instead singled out singer Beyoncé as his latest adversary. The 32-time Grammy Award winner publicly showed her support for Kamala Harris at a rally Friday in Houston, and Trump couldn’t resist throwing a jab at her in his speech.

  • A staged video claimed to show someone destroying ballots. Election officials were prepared

    YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — A video that showed mail-in ballots for former President Donald Trump apparently being destroyed in a suburban Philadelphia county took off quickly on social media Thursday afternoon.

  • Liz Cheney Calls Out Washington Post Owner Jeff Bezos After Paper's Decision To Not Endorse

    The Republican said she canceled her subscription to the newspaper after Bezos reportedly blocked the editorial board's endorsement.

  • ‘There’s a lot of anger’: CNN reporter describes the mood in the Washington Post newsroom

    CNN’s Hadas Gold reports on the growing anger inside the Washington Post newsroom after the publication’s owner, Jeff Bezos, decided to kill a draft that was written to endorse Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race.

  • Harris has 6-point edge on Trump in Virginia: Poll

    Vice President Harris is outpacing former President Trump in Virginia by 6 points, according to a new survey. The poll, released Saturday from the Washington Post/Schar School, found Harris leading Trump 49 percent to 43 percent in the Old Dominion State. Another 6 percent said they did not have an opinion, while 2 percent said…

  • Trump floats ending the federal income tax. Here’s what that would mean

    After promising to eliminate taxes on tips, Social Security benefits and overtime pay, former President Donald Trump is taking aim at the largest levy of them all — the federal income tax.

  • Ana Navarro Spars With Chris Christie on ‘The View’: Stop Attacking Kamala Harris!

    Chris Christie has some thoughts about how Kamala Harris can win over the new voters necessary to win in the last stretch before Election Day. But with the stakes so high at this moment, Ana Navarro took him to task for giving Trump a pass. “You’re spending all this time criticizing Kamala,” Navarro told Christie on Friday’s episode of The View. “We’re doing here what Charlamagne Tha God was talking about yesterday [on CNN]. We are holding her to this high standard of her closing message needs t