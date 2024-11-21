Nova Scotia's three main party leaders to debate in televised roundtable

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s three main political leaders are set to meet later today for their third debate ahead of Tuesday’s provincial election.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston, NDP Leader Claudia Chender and Liberal Leader Zach Churchill are to take part in a roundtable discussion hosted by CTV News.

The 90-minute exchange is scheduled to be televised at 6:30 p.m. local time and will be moderated by CTV News anchor Todd Battis.

It’s the second televised debate since the election was called on Oct. 27.

Last Thursday, the leaders appeared together on CBC television, and they also sparred in an event hosted earlier this week by the Halifax Chamber of Commerce.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature and the Liberals held 14 seats, while the NDP had six and there was one Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press