Novak Djokovic appoints Andy Murray as coach for Australian Open
Novak Djokovic has appointed Andy Murray to coach him into and through the Australian Open.
Novak Djokovic has appointed Andy Murray to coach him into and through the Australian Open.
The Edmonton Oilers are going to have a massively different lineup for tonight's game against the New York Rangers.
One former Edmonton Oilers forward will be out of commission for a long time.
Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson won his first three starts back in the lineup. Will that raise his trade value? There's speculation on him and the Maple Leafs' center depth.
The Maple Leafs have potentially seven forwards out with an injury or suspension.
Two things can be true, and in the case of the New York Giants releasing Daniel Jones on Friday, that's, well, the truth. The first true thing: Daniel Jones probably isn't a starting QB-caliber player in the NFL. As a Giants fan myself, I've watched pretty much every snap…
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani may have won his third MVP award on Thursday, but Decoy, the Dodgers' most valuable pup, stole the show.
Could the New York Jets be the next major franchise to cut their quarterback?
The MLB offseason is still young, but free agency rumors have already started swirling. Here's the latest news from around the league.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's home in Leawood, Kan., was burglarized less than 48 hours after a break-in at the home of his teammate Patrick Mahomes on Oct. 6
Oscar De La Hoya thinks there was something fishy going on for last week's Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match. Although there's no real proof, many online have questioned the validity of Paul's unanimous decision win over Tyson last Friday at the Dallas Cowboys?
Can't say this is surprising, but it's a situation that escalated to the point where it was necessary. A day after Daniel Jones played scout team safety and the quarterback shared a classy written goodbye, the New York Giants announced they were gran
Manchester City have been dealt a major blow as part of their ongoing legal battles with the Premier League.Premier League clubs have officially voted by the two-thirds majority needed to approve chan...
TORONTO — The injury-ravaged Toronto Maple Leafs placed Matthew Knies on injured reserve Friday and signed fellow forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract, recalling him from the AHL Marlies.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Verstappen, needing just three points over Lando Norris at the Las Vegas Grand Prix to seal a fourth consecutive Formula 1 championship, is suddenly in jeopardy of being denied the crown Saturday night.
The Calgary Flames are quickly going to find that the best course of action is trading Dan Vladar
With six teams on bye, fantasy football managers are forced to decide between big names with big problems or the potential for bye week booms. Analyst Tera Roberts helps us sort through the mess!
Russell saw off Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.098 seconds to land top spot in Sin City.
Montreal Canadiens' defensemen coach Stephane Robidas explained the decision to swap Kaiden Guhle and Mike Matheson in the lineup.
If I'm Woody Johnson, I'm listening very hard to Rex Ryan making his pitch to come back and coach the New York Jets again. While speaking to ESPN New York's Bart & Hahn, Ryan -- now with ESPN -- he made a pitch that was pretty darn good. "There’s way too much tale
Taylor Swift closes out six sold-out nights in Toronto on Saturday as the Eras Tour heads to Vancouver for its final three concerts. Nivrita Ganguly speaks to fans outside the Rogers Centre and tees up what lies ahead for history-making tour.