When will Novak Djokovic play Carlos Alcaraz in the Olympics final?

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic do battle again in the Olympics final at Roland Garros with history on the line. The gold medal match is an immediate repeat of last month’s Wimbledon final.

Djokovic is bidding to win the Olympics gold for the first time in his record-breaking career, which would complete the set of major titles.

But Alcaraz denied Djokovic a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title and record 25th grand slam last month, winning in straight sets.

The 21-year-old Spaniard is featuring at his first Olympics while Djokovic competes at his fifth Games - but they both have the chance to win a first gold medal.

It could be Djokovic’s last chance to do so as the Serbian will be 41 by the time of the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

When will Novak Djokovic play Carlos Alcaraz?

The gold medal match in the men’s singles at the Olympics will be played on Sunday 4 August.

Djokovic and Alcaraz will be the second match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It will follow the women’s doubles bronze medal match and could start at around 1pm BST (UK time), although it could be slightly earlier depending on the previous match.

Olympics tennis - remaning schedule and order of play

Sunday, 4 August

11:00

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Muchova / Noskova (CZE) vs Bucsa / Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇

Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇

Errani / Paolini (ITA) vs Andreeva / Shnaider (AIN)

