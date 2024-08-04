Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz LIVE: Olympics score and tennis updates from historic gold medal match

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic do battle again in the Olympics final at Roland Garros with history and a gold medal on the line.

Djokovic, 37, is through to the Olympics final for the first time and is biding to end his wait for an elusive gold medal to complete the set of major titles. Alcaraz, 21, is the youngest player in history to reach the Olympics final and is attempting to add the gold medal to French Open and Wimbledon titles this season.

The final at Roland Garros is an immediate rematch of last month’s Wimbledon final, where Alcaraz denied Djokovic a record-equalling eighth title in SW19 and record 25th grand slam. The Spaniard won in straight-sets in one of the heaviest defeats of Djokovic’s career, and was the second year in a row in which he had beaten the Serbian in the Wimbledon final.

Alcaraz is competing at his first Olympics while Djokovic is at his fifth. The gold medal is the only honour that is missing from his record-breaking career and this could be Djokovic’s last chance to do so. He will be 41 by the time of the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.

Olympics tennis - remaning schedule and order of play

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

11:00

Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Muchova / Noskova (CZE) vs Bucsa / Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match🥇

Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match🥇

Errani / Paolini (ITA) vs Andreeva / Shnaider (AIN)

When will Novak Djokovic play Carlos Alcaraz?

08:59 , Jamie Braidwood

The gold medal match in the men’s singles at the Olympics will be played on Sunday 4 August.

Djokovic and Alcaraz will be the second match of the day on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

It will follow the women’s doubles bronze medal match and could start at around 1pm BST (UK time), although it could be slightly earlier depending on the previous match.

08:58 , Jamie Braidwood

