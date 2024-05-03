Novel draws on naval background

A Seba Beach man with a background in the Canadian Navy has written a novel that he hopes will start people thinking.

Robert J Rogers has recently released his second book, a political thriller, called Shahbaz Rising. He says the inspiration for the book came from some of his experiences after 35 years working in the Navy.

“I was looking to find a way to highlight some of the things I had experienced in my naval career,” says Rogers.

His novel’s main character is Esther, who is a 26-year-old woman working in the defence department in the United States. Esther knows she was adopted when she was little, but she always thought she was an American citizen. Then she finds out this is not the case and is deported back to Iran.

While in Iran, Esther’s anger grows and she eventually gets involved in a terrorist group, using her knowledge to help their cause.

Rogers says the main character isn’t a hero, but rather a villain, and the story pulls the reader along on her path of resentment and anger to see what can happen.

“It’s a fairly dark look at what’s happening right now in America, and my idea is to wake people up to the threat that exists out there,” says Rogers.

He says he wanted to point out what he feels is one of the biggest security risks in North America, which is incoming ships. Rogers says both inbound and outbound ships aren’t always being adequately inspected prior to leaving or arriving.

“Less than ten percent of the container traffic is even being inspected or looked at,” says Rogers. “People are just looking at what’s on the manifest and that’s the way it goes.”

He says he did his best to keep the book as true to current world events as possible, which is why it took him three years to write it. Rogers says there were many rewrites that happened as events around the globe changed in significant ways.

Rogers first book, called Rising Above Circumstances was published in 1995 and is a true story based on his ancestor who was part of Rogers’ Rangers, a unit of soldiers that participated in the Seven Years’ War, also known as the French and Indian War.

While the book is no longer in print, Rogers says he is considering revamping the book with additional information he now has.

Right now, Rogers says he is working to set up a date that he can have an author signing at the Drayton Valley Library. Shahbaz Rising is available for purchase through Friesen Books and their distributors.

Amanda Jeffery, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Drayton Valley and District Free Press