November 14,2024: Soaking rain and tornado risk returning

Officials have issued rainfall and snowfall warnings for parts of British Columbia on Wednesday as a fall storm moves across the province.Environment Canada says up to 90 millimetres of rainfall is expected to fall on parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound, and up to 60 millimetres on Haida Gwaii.The downpours could lead to flash floods and pooling on roads, as well as washouts near waterways, Environment Canada warns.The weather comes after a fall storm brought wind and rainfall in several reg