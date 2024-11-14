November 14,2024: Soaking rain and tornado risk returning
Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows when we'll wake up to a tornado risk next week
Forecasters tell residents of eastern Gulf Coast and Florida to monitor the forecast closely for potential impacts next week.
Heavy snow for B.C.'s mountain passes continues on Thursday, with some areas in line to see 20-30+ cm of accumulation by Friday morning.
Four separate storm systems are churning their way through the West Pacific simultaneously, a rare occurrence resulting from warmer oceans that threatens to bring more misery to the storm-weary Philippines.
Spain's Civil Protection Agency sent a mass alert to phones warning of an "extreme risk of rainfall".
What is the dumbest animal on Earth? Spoiler: It's not your uncle who tried to deep-fry a turkey in his bathtub.
Checking the peak winds forecast across Vancouver Island. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
Officials have issued rainfall and snowfall warnings for parts of British Columbia on Wednesday as a fall storm moves across the province.Environment Canada says up to 90 millimetres of rainfall is expected to fall on parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound, and up to 60 millimetres on Haida Gwaii.The downpours could lead to flash floods and pooling on roads, as well as washouts near waterways, Environment Canada warns.The weather comes after a fall storm brought wind and rainfall in several reg
Thinking Christmas lights? Take advantage of the rare November sunshine and above seasonal temperatures in southern Ontario this weekend
The wholphin (sometimes spelled wolphin) is the result of crossbreeding between a male false killer whale and a female bottlenose dolphin. The label "wholphin" combines the names of both parent species.
VANCOUVER — Wind warnings covered much of British Columbia's south and central coast Tuesday night, while Environment Canada added a rainfall warning for Haida Gwaii and a winter storm warning for a section of Highway 3 in the southern Interior.
After two weeks of bad weather and the promise of La Niña, skiers on Vancouver Island are getting ready for snow. CBC's Claire Palmer reports Avalanche Canada will start releasing seasonal reports next week.
Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services captured and killed a black bear on Saturday in the southwest Calgary community of Woodlands, the province confirmed.Officials said the bear had become "food-conditioned," meaning it became accustomed to eating from unsecured compost and garbage bins, and fruit trees in the area."Following the provincial black bear response guide, which outlines standardized approaches for managing problem black bears, it was determined that euthanizing the bear was
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Enbridge's contentious plan to reroute an aging pipeline around a northern Wisconsin tribal reservation moved closer to reality Thursday after the company won its first permits from state regulators.
Officials at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo are mourning the loss of a two-year-old female lowland gorilla. Zoo officials say Eyare died after being injured when moving between back-of-house spaces and an investigation is underway. (Nov. 13, 2024)
Carolyn Law didn't think much of it when a snow goose landed in her Richmond, B.C., backyard, on Halloween.
While an inbound B.C. storm is good news for joyful ski resorts, it will be troublesome for folks at lower elevations, with power and travel disruptions expected through Wednesday
Some forecasters say “it is too soon to determine what impacts" Sara may have on the mainland United States
Three typhoons have made landfall over the Philippines over the past week as part of a destructive pattern that is expected to continue
The tropical disturbance we've been watching near Jamaica is showing signs of organization.