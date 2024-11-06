November defies its reputation in southern Ontario, more sunshine this weekend

November doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to weather as it typically brings chilly temperatures and a gloomy sky.

However, this year has been different so far. Each day has included periods of sunshine and temperatures have been more typical of September and October. Will that continue through the upcoming weekend?

Please read on for details on what you can expect this weekend, along with a look ahead to next week.

As we head into the weekend, sunshine will mix with cloudy periods during Friday and temperatures will continue to be several degrees above seasonal - more typical of mid-October, but we will also have a gusty northwest wind.

Baron - Friday temperatures southern Ontario

Friday night will be clear and chilly (near seasonal).

Baron - Friday overnight temperatures southern Ontario

Saturday will feature abundant sunshine, however, it will be noticeably cooler with high temperatures that are actually near seasonal for early November.

Baron - Saturday temperatures southern Ontario

Some limited sunshine is possible early Sunday, especially to the east of Toronto, but we will see increasing clouds through the day. Showers will develop from west to east across southern Ontario as we go through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be a few degrees above seasonal.

Baron - Sunday southern Ontario

Rain is likely Sunday night, and scattered showers could linger into Monday, especially north and east of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

However, clouds will eventually mix with sunny periods during the day on Monday and temperatures will be several degrees above seasonal.

Baron - Monday southern Ontario

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will bring us more sunshine and mild temperatures.

Baron - Tuesday temperatures southern Ontario

Our next potential for rain will be during Wednesday night or Thursday. We could see a couple days of cooler weather late next week, but above seasonal temperatures will dominate through mid November.

