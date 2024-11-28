November ends with a bang as heavy snow blankets three regions
November goes out with snow and cold across three regions of the country. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
November goes out with snow and cold across three regions of the country. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Up In Smoke In Northern California, a group of recent high school graduates have died in a Cybertruck inferno. As San Francisco's KTVU reports, four young people who graduated high school last year in the town of Piedmont had been inside the Tesla vehicle when it slammed into a barrier and caught fire in the middle […]
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for British Columbia's north coast, saying a "prolonged snowstorm" will bring up to 50 cm of snow by Thursday night.
Canada is in for colder and more impactful winter than last year, when the season was the warmest it had ever been on record. The Weather Network’s chief meteorologist Chris Scott breaks down the seasonal forecast, with insights from across the country. (Nov. 27, 2024)
Monitoring Colorado low as it tracks East bringing heavy snow, wind and rain across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Indian scientists have reported Aditya-L1's “first significant result”. What is it and why is it significant?
Northern lights should be visible on Thanksgiving and Black Friday from New York to Idaho thanks to an incoming solar storm, according to NOAA.
DETROIT (AP) — While sales of electric vehicles surge in China, adoption of more environmentally friendly vehicles is stumbling in the United States and Europe as carmakers and governments struggle to meet years-old promises about affordability and charging stations.
The first major snow squall event of the season is shaping up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
Recycling plastic isn't working.The figure most often cited is that only nine per cent of the world's plastic has ever been recycled. That statistic is taken from a 2017 study looking at how much plastic the world has thrown out from 1950 to 2015. It's a lot: 6.3 billion tonnes, or the weight of nearly 54,000 CN Towers. The 91 per cent of plastic that isn't recycled is mostly landfilled, burned and/or unaccounted for in the environment — a demoralizing statistic for people who diligently put the
Last winter was one for the record books. In a country known as the Great White North, it was anything but. Instead, it was the warmest winter on record for the country.That was mainly thanks to an El Niño, a natural, cyclical warming in a region of the Pacific Ocean that, coupled with the atmosphere, can cause global temperatures to rise. But El Niño is in the rearview mirror, so what can Canadians expect this winter?"Winter will at least attempt to salvage its reputation across Canada," Chris
A group of 120 scientists is asking the federal government to order an assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project over concerns about its potential environmental harms. The scientists submitted a joint letter to Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, dated Nov. 11. "In absence of federal action, a proper review of the environmental impacts of the proposed highway will not occur and dozens of federally listed species at risk could be harmed, perhaps irrevocably," the letter says. The gr
Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer's 2024-25 winter weather outlook shows what a typical winter snowfall in Maryland is like, how the last few winters have been fairly quiet, how this year is likely to be a La Niña year -- and what means for Maryland based on overall history and weather patterns.
Winter is just around the corner, according to the latest forecast.
'Feel' miserable out? This could be why.
MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Weeks before Thanksgiving, some of the cranberries on dinner plates Thursday are floating on the Rocky Meadow bog in southeastern Massachusetts.
The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell has Ontario's 2024/2025 Winter Forecast.
We're watching for a potential snowstorm that could impact parts of Atlantic Canada by the end of the week, with an uncertain track yielding two possible scenarios
In a research facility in the northwest of Beijing, molecular biologist Li Jieping and his team harvest a cluster of seven unusually small potatoes, one as tiny as a quail's egg, from a potted plant. Grown under conditions that simulate predictions of higher temperatures at the end of the century, the potatoes provide an ominous sign of future food security. At just 136 grams (4.8 oz), the tubers weigh less than half that of a typical potato in China, where the most popular varieties are often twice the size of a baseball.
You might have seen or heard this purple fellow around Tacoma.
After near-extinction, the feathery birds have rebounded in a big way. Now, they're overrunning this city and others.