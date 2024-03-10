November wins for Mark Robinson, Michele Morrow would be bad for business in NC | Opinion

Bad for business

The primary election resulted in two Republican Party nominees that have dire consequences for the state should they win in November. The election of Mark Robinson and Michele Morrow could be a sign to businesses that there are better states to operate in. Imagine discussions in a boardroom where leaders are faced with attracting employees to a state with a governor who is antisemitic, misogynistic and subscribes to conspiracy theories — and a superintendent of public instruction who labels public schools “indoctrination centers,” wants teachers armed, and whose children never attended an N.C. public school. The economic problems their election would bring aren’t the only reason to reject these two, but should be on voters’ minds.

Kent Rhodes, Charlotte

Jim Martin

Regarding “Jim Martin: DEI absolutes are good... Aren’t they? (March 1 Opinion):

How wonderful if our current Republican representatives could express their thoughts as well as former N.C. Gov. Jim Martin. His writing shows that a conservative opinion can be stated in a civil, thoughtful manner. He presents a persuadable argument without the childish rhetoric.

Tom Ferguson, Little Switzerland

DEI and Martin

The writer is a 1982 Davidson College grad.

Former Gov. Jim Martin says diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at Davidson College have gone too far. Really?

When Martin seems to define racism as an attitude and not also a power structure, Davidson has not gone too far. When he fails to acknowledge the malevolent force of that power structure, Davidson has not gone too far.

According to its website, one of the primary goals of Martin’s group, Davidsonians for Freedom of Thought and Discourse, is achieving “ideological balance” at Davidson. But when one of the two major U.S. parties is actively attacking democracy and supporting the people who attempted a coup, “ideological balance” is grossly overrated.

Lex Alexander, Greensboro

Career politicians

There is a voracious cancer destroying our political system: career politicians. Regardless of political affiliation, we have seen catastrophic outcomes from members of Congress who’ve been in office over two terms. The only cure is term limits, but these words are never mentioned by those running for office. I would encourage all voters to avoid support for any candidate, especially incumbents, if they will not commit to a formal, written statement endorsing term limits.

Ed Carlson, Charlotte

Useless roads

The state of traffic in Charlotte is a huge issue, especially regarding the future of the city. How can such a fast-growing city expect to be sustainable when there are traffic jams on every major road for hours each day? We are constantly trying to catch up to the traffic issues, without future-proofing our road system. I entirely avoid major roads like Park Road, I-77 or Providence Road — roads made to provide fast transportation — because the amount of traffic during rush hour renders them useless.

Emerson Wells, Charlotte

Speaker Johnson

To allow Vladimir Putin to continue Russia’s destruction of Ukraine is unthinkable, morally wrong and dangerous to the U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson won’t allow a vote to immediately supply vitally needed military aid to Ukraine. It proves he is a political hack kowtowing to Donald Trump and a small group of radical “party first” disruptive legislators. Johnson should be working relentlessly for the betterment of the United States. The U.S. is the world superpower. He should legislate like he understands that. Help Ukraine.

Timothy McCulla, Matthews

Blame Biden?

A bipartisan bill to address the immigration crisis is not to Donald Trump’s liking and writers like Stephen Moore (March 8 Opinion) shift the blame for nothing being done about immigration to Joe Biden? Did it ever occur to them that Trump torpedoed a solution so he would be able to shift blame to Biden? Once again, this is a typical Republican response to solving our country’s problems.

Richard French, Davidson