Novichok inquiry latest: Dawn Sturgess probe opens into nerve agent poisoning death in Salisbury

The public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess, who died in the Novichok poisonings, is set to open on Monday.

Ms Sturgess, 44, was killed after coming into contact with the Russian-engineered nerve agent, which was present on a discarded perfume bottle, in Amesbury in July 2018.

Her contact with Novichok followed the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, who were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year. Police officer Nick Bailey also fell ill after becoming exposed to the chemical.

They were poisoned when members of a Russian military intelligence squad are believed to have smeared the nerve agent on Mr Skripal’s door handle.

All three survived, as did Ms Sturgess’s boyfriend Charlie Rowley, who had unwittingly given her the bottle containing the killer chemical weapon.

Ahead of the opening of the inquiry, former prime minister Theresa May told the BBC that “justice is unlikely” for the victims, but she said she hopes Ms Sturgess’s friends and family “will take some comfort” from the probe into her death. The inquiry will sit all week in Salisbury.

Key Points

Theresa May says ‘justice is unlikely’ for family of Novichok victim

‘They said if we touched it, we would be dead’: Shop owners recall aftermath of attack

Inquiry set to open on Monday

Watch: A timeline of the Salisbury attacks

10:48 , Andy Gregory

Who is appearing at the inquiry this week?

10:36 , Andy Gregory

The inquiry will sit all week in Salisbury before moving to London on 28 October.

Monday’s hearing will feature counsel to the inquiry, Andrew O’Connor KC, a barrister who has previously worked on 7/7 inquests, Hillsborough inquests, the Litvinenko Inquiry, the Manchester Arena Inquiry and the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

In the afternoon, the inquiry will also hear from core participants.

On Tuesday, the inquiry will hear evidence from Dawn’s mother Caroline Sturgess, Wiltshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills, and the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism lead, Commander Dom Murphy.

Why has Theresa May said it is ‘highly unlikely’ suspects will face justice?

10:20 , Andy Gregory

An international arrest warrant was issued for three Russian men thought to be involved in the Novichok attacks.

But as the Russian constitution does not allow the extradition of its citizens it is unlikely they will ever stand trial, as noted by former prime minister Theresa May last week.

Two suspects gave an interview with Russian state media in which they said they were only in the UK, briefly, to visit Salisbury Cathedral, which was widely ridiculed after airing in 2018 and dubbed an “insult to the public’s intelligence” by Downing Street.

Here is The Independent’s report on the reaction to that interview:

Theresa May lashes out at 'blatant' lies in interview with Russian novichok suspects

Skripals excused from giving evidence due to ‘overwhelming risk’

10:04 , Andy Gregory

It was previously revealed that the Skripals will not give evidence at the inquiry over fears for their safety.

In June, a preliminary hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice heard that the Sturgess family wanted the Skripals to give oral evidence to address “unanswered questions”.

They were, however, excused from doing so in a subsequent ruling, with the relevant judgment citing an “overwhelming risk” of another physical attack on their lives.

‘No intelligence to suggest wider risk to public’ during inquiry, police say

09:49 , Andy Gregory

Wiltshire Police said people in Salisbury city centre can expect to see an increased police presence for the duration of the hearing.

They added that there is “no current intelligence to suggest there is any risk to the wider public”.

Police officers could be seen walking the beat in the area close to where the inquiry will be held on Monday morning.

Local business owners recall aftermath of Novichok attack

09:35 , Andy Gregory

Nearby business owners have recalled the aftermath of the Novichok attacks in Salisbury.

Speaking to the Salisbury Journal ahead of the public inquiry opening on Monday, makeup stall owner Brian Askew said: “The footfall of people probably went down by about 15 or 20 per cent.

“They didn’t know what it was – no one knew how bad it was. They said if we touched it, we would be dead.

“The council helped us with rent – they halved it to help us. We needed money to help us get through the hard times. Business now is as strong as it’s ever been. We went from that, to Covid, to up-doing the [paving] blocks – now hopefully we’re free.”

Mr Askew, who also sells perfume, added: “We did have people joking ‘have you got any Novichok for sale there?’”

Richard Wheeler, whose shop B&R Textiles is located just metres away from where the Skripals were found after they had been poisoned, said he did not know until he saw the news why he was unable to access his shop on the day of the incident.

“I got to work and parked where we always park and noticed I couldn’t come around the front. No one had got to work yet so I said we would meet for a coffee at Costa,” he told the paper. “We went and came back – the police couldn’t tell me what was going on but said we wouldn’t get in the shop today.”

“The local news came on and my wife said – isn’t that your shop? That’s the first I knew it was a poisoning.

“It did affect us, but after the first few days we did manage to negotiate with police to let people in the back, so we crawled along.”

Watch: Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey describes being poisoned with Novichok

09:00 , Tara Cobham

Safety fears mean Skripals will not give evidence at Salisbury Novichok poisonings inquiry

08:30 , Tara Cobham

A former spy and his daughter, who were poisoned by the deadly nerve agent Novichok, will not give evidence at the Russian-state Salisbury poisonings inquiry over fears for their safety.

The judge leading the inquiry said if Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are identified and their current whereabouts are discovered, the risk of an attack on them “is not properly controllable”.

Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after being exposed to the chemical weapon which was left in a discarded perfume bottle in Amesbury, Wiltshire, in July 2018.

Ted Hennessey reports:

Safety fears mean Skripals will not give evidence at Salisbury poisonings inquiry

In pictures: Victims of Novichok nerve agent attacks in Salisbury in 2018

08:00 , Tara Cobham

Dawn Sturgess, who died after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok (PA Media)

Yulia Skripal was found with her father both slumped on a bench in Salisbury in March 2018

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who was among those poisoned by Novichok, is captured talking to his lawyer from behind bars outside a courtroom in Moscow in 2006 (AP)

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey is a Wiltshire Police officer who was exposed to the nerve agent Novichok when he rushed to the aid of the Skripals (BBC)

Theresa May says ‘justice is unlikely’ for family of Novichok victim

07:30 , Tara Cobham

Theresa May has said “justice is unlikely” for the victims of the Novichok nerve agent attacks, days before an independent inquiry begins into the Russian-state Salisbury poisonings of 2018.

The former prime minister told the BBC she hopes friends and family of Wiltshire woman Dawn Sturgess, who was killed after coming into contact with the Russian-engineered nerve agent, “will take some comfort” from the probe into her death, set to start on October 14.

Ms Sturgess, 44, died after coming into contact with a discarded perfume bottle which had housed the chemical weapon in Amesbury in July 2018.

Rachel Vickers-Price reports:

Theresa May says ‘justice is unlikely’ for family of Novichok victim

Inquiry opens into poisoning of Dawn Sturgess via Novichok in Salisbury

Sunday 13 October 2024 16:47 , Tara Cobham

The public inquiry into the death of Dawn Sturgess who was poisoned by Novichok in Salisbury is set to open.

The independent probe into the Russian-state Salisbury poisonings of 2018, which is chaired by retired Supreme Court justice Lord Hughes of Ombersley, is to begin evidence hearings at the Guildhall in Salisbury on Monday.

Ms Sturgess, 44, was killed after coming into contact with the Russian-engineered nerve agent, which was present on a discarded perfume bottle, in Amesbury in July 2018.

The 44-year-old’s contact with Novichok followed the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal, his daughter and ex-police officer Nick Bailey, who were poisoned in nearby Salisbury in March that year.

All three survived, as did Ms Sturgess’s boyfriend Charlie Rowley, who had unwittingly given her the bottle containing the killer chemical weapon.

The inquiry will sit all week in Salisbury, before adjourning for a week and resuming the week commencing 28 October in London.