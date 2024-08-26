Now Ann Coulter Is Begging Donald Trump to ‘STFU’

Days after Ann Coulter was widely criticized for her comments about Gus Walz, the controversial author is offering Donald Trump some sage advice.

“ATTN DONALD TRUMP: The Harris campaign is demanding a rule change of NOT muting mics at the debates. Why? They’re betting you won’t STFU and will lose the debate - as you did with Biden. 1. DON’T AGREE TO THE RULE CHANGE. 2. Learn to STFU,” Coulter quipped to her 2.1 million followers Monday.

Coulter’s latest rant refers to the microphone debate that was sparked after Kamala Harris proposed that she and Donald Trump keep their mics on throughout the entirety of their September 10 ABC debate.

Through a spokesperson, the Harris campaign posited that Trump’s camp was worried their candidate “act presidential for 90 minutes.” In response, Trump said he’d “rather have it probably on” and called Harris “not a good debater” and “not a smart person.”

In an later X post, Coulter agreed with Trump’s sentiments.

True: "She's not a good debater. She's not a smart person. She doesn't want to debate.” https://t.co/g6j5Fr6geN — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) August 26, 2024

Last week, Coulter went viral for saying Governor Tim Walz’s son’s emotional response to his father’s DNC speech was “weird.”

Her since-deleted post elicited a deluge of trolling, with many people taking delight in the pundit’s social media clobbering.

Coulter later deleted the tweet and wrote on X, “I took it down as soon as someone told me he’s [autistic], but it’s Democrats who go around calling everyone weird thinking it’s hilariously funny.” Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder.

