Now that it's Nashville, Jets start to stalk Predators

It took some time before the Jets discovered their Round 2 opponents, but once they did, they immediately emerged from their holding pattern.

"You can start dialling in on one team, one game," he told media after practice Monday. "The next question is the schedule, help you lay the days out before the first game."

That won't be answered until more teams in the first round of the NHL playoffs are eliminated, but it's likely the Winnipeg Jets will face the Nashville Predators on Thursday or Friday.

No matter what, Maurice has a plan, he said, but there will be challenges.

The first challenge: scoring on Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne, who, like Jets' goalie Connor Hellebuyck, is nominated for the Vezina Trophy.

"You've got two guys with spectacular numbers and then when they meet each other, you got a lot of guys who can score on each other. Everybody's gonna have to be good," said Maurice.

The next challenge: Keeping pace during what he calls a "high-event series."

"Something's happening all the time. They're either very physical, they're certainly really fast, great saves, neither team is passive in how they play. Neither team sits back and tries to slow the game down in terms of what they do with the puck. There's lots of action in these games," said Maurice.

"It will be good."

Maurice acknowledged the series is highly-anticipated by fans across the NHL, as the Predators and the Jets finished first and second in the league.

The plan for that? Have a great time and stay sharp.

"You want to be in games that are fun too," he said.

"There's just more energy, there's something every face off. Both teams have scored faceoff goals. You've got to be on, right from the time the puck drops against Nashville. Right straight through."

Winnipeg Jets centre Adam Lowry said the challenge is one he's looking forward to.

"We've had some tight games against them and we know they have a lot of depth, both in the back end and the front end, and they have one of the best goalies in the league.

"It's going to be a good test."

The Jets and the Predators faced off four times during the regular season, trading off wins and losses with scores like 6-4 and 3-5. But Maurice said he feels the regular season means little when it comes to playoff time.

"I don't think that you bring a lot from the regular season. I don't think that games in November and December carry over into now. Teams change, we added players," he said.

"We had 7-9 guys out of our lineup when we were in there."

What he is looking forward to is the fact both teams are "as healthy as they're going to be, right, they're as fresh as they're going to be.

"It makes for good hockey."