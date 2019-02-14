Now Dancing on Ice star Gemma Collins' boyfriend James Argent wants to join the show

From Digital Spy

Gemma Collins may be out of Dancing on Ice, but her boyfriend James Argent reckons he could now give the series a shot too.

The TOWIE star has admitted that he'd like to appear on the next series, though wants to lose a bit of weight beforehand.

"If I was to do Dancing on Ice next year I'd want to lose seven stone," he told The Sun. "By this time next year I'd be a year and a half sober, so I'd be in a pretty good position to do it.

"Gemma would love to see me do the show, purely for the fact that I'd go through everything that she's gone through.

"I'm starting a diet this week," he continued. "I'll potentially go to boot camp to kick start it – then it's something that I'm going to maintain throughout the year."

Arg added of Gemma: "She looks great at the moment. It would be good if she could continue her fitness, but that's down to Gemma.

"It was never about her being fit – I just wanted to push her to do as well as she possibly could have done in the competition."

Meanwhile, Gemma's pro partner Matt Evers revealed that she tried to quit the show around four times, saying: "There were quite a few times that I thought she was going to walk. Three or four times I thought, 'This could be it'.

"I always had to talk her down. If it wasn't her nerves it was something else. There was a lot of conversation between us. A lot of 2am text messages saying, 'You can do this'."

Dancing on Ice continues on Sunday (February 17) at 6pm on ITV.



