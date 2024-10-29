Now-former St. Xavier HS staffer accused of having sex with student while on campus
The longtime Trump ally went to prison after refusing to comply with the Jan. 6 congressional committee. Now he’s facing conspiracy, fraud and money laundering charges.
Owen Skyler Shover, 23, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Friday, Oct. 25.
People in the quiet town of Perth, Ont., were grappling this weekend with the sudden death of a local teenager and the laying of a murder charge against a second teen.On Friday, Ontario Provincial Police officers responding to a call on the outskirts of the community southwest of Ottawa discovered a body later identified as 15-year-old Reese Stanzel.Shortly afterwards, police arrested a 16-year-old at a house in the area and charged her with second-degree murder.Nobody else was arrested in conne
For five years after two teenage girls were killed and their bodies left along an Indiana trail, Richard Allen’s name sat unnoticed in a box with thousands of other tips about the mystery, until it was rediscovered by chance.
NEW YORK (AP) — Investigators from various federal agencies launched an "interagency operation” on Monday at the troubled lockup in New York City where Sean “Diddy” Combs is being held.
Police say Phillip Mutch is a "dangerous individual" who abused his victim behind closed doors.
Disgusted locals are demanding action after their neighbours turned their home into a makeshift TIP with tonnes of rubbish dumped on the driveway. Residents living on Peach Avenue, in Stafford, say their lives are being made a misery by the eyesore mountain of waste along the residential street. Shocking photos show piles of debris stacked up on the driveway - including rubble, sofas, mattresses, wooden panels, fridges and carpets. Homeowners say the mound of filth has been left to fester for over a year and is attracting rats and causing health problems for their children.
LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A jury on Monday begun deliberating in the case of an Alabama man accused of the beating and stabbing death of an 11-year-old New Hampshire girl more than 35 years ago.
When juror No. 13 called his employer to say he'd been selected for jury duty in a first-degree murder trial in Saint John last month, he was told he wouldn't be paid. As a result, the employee of the Town of St. Stephen asked the presiding judge to excuse him from jury duty. Court of King's Bench Justice Darrell Stephenson wasn't pleased that a municipal government wouldn't pay an employee while doing his civic duty. Without hesitating, Stephenson called St. Stephen town hall and put chief admi
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in 2005, according to a new lawsuit that joins more than two dozen others accusing the music mogul of sexual misconduct. The civil lawsuit was one of two filed on Monday in a New York state court in Manhattan by Tony Buzbee, a lawyer who says he represents more than 150 victims of Combs' abuse, and has filed at least 17 lawsuits. In Monday's second lawsuit, another male accuser said he was a 17-year-old auditioning for the reality TV show "Making the Band" when Combs and a bodyguard sexually assaulted him in 2008.
One victim bought nearly $800,000 worth of gold bars and then handed them over to the scammers in a parking lot, officials say.
A former addictions counsellor in Regina will serve time in jail for drugging and planning to sexually assault a woman he formerly treated.Jason Kotyk, 52, was sentenced Monday in Regina Court of King's Bench on charges including administering a noxious substance with intent.He previously pleaded guilty to placing Tramadol, a powerful opioid, in the wine glass of a woman he had invited to his home on June 11, 2022.At the time, Kotyk worked at Susan Ulmer Addiction Services in Regina counselling
The 26-year-old woman faces three felony charges after the Oct. 25 shooting
NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. — The District of North Vancouver has declared a state of local emergency and ordered three homes evacuated in the Deep Cove neighbourhood over concerns debris left behind from last weekend's atmospheric river could pose a safety risk.
The owner coerced or attempted to force six employees into working under harsh conditions, prosecutors said, as well as using violent tactics and threats of deportation to ensure compliance with demands.
The teen had stolen three vehicles in less than a day, deputies said.
A search is underway for a Minnesota man who was recently paroled for murder after he was charged with killing his pregnant wife and linked to another shooting.
Hugh Nelson used computers to create depraved images of child abuse, a court heard.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told a Senate inquiry Monday that he had maintained a “death squad” of gangsters to kill other criminals when he was mayor of a southern Philippine city.
The head of Quebec's youth protection system has stepped down after allegations of sexual misconduct by staff at a Montreal rehabilitation centre and an earlier scandal in the Mauricie region.Lionel Carmant, the minister responsible for social services, told Radio-Canada Monday he asked Catherine Lemay to resign.Lemay was the director of Quebec youth protection services, a position created to function as a watchdog over the entire network.Last week, allegations surfaced that nine female educator