We Now Know the Title of the First Episode of "Stranger Things" Season Four

From Seventeen

Yesterday was Stranger Things Day AKA the anniversary of when Will Byers originally disappeared into the Upside Down on November 6, 1983. In celebration of the day, Netflix released some hilarious bloopers from season three, along with the title for the first episode of season four.

bloops ahoy! happy Stranger Things Day x pic.twitter.com/RTJtNSwQHt — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 6, 2019





The first episode is set to be called "The Hellfire Club," and fans are already guessing what this means for the plot of the season.





the first episode title of Stranger Things 4 is... 🥁 pic.twitter.com/jUgMKFalhd — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 7, 2019

Immediately, many Marvel fans connected the name to the X-Men franchise. The "Hellfire Club" is an organization of villains who kidnap Jean Grey in the X-Men comics. On top of that, Jean's powers are very similar to Eleven's, so it's possible that some sort of "club" will kidnap Eleven and use her powers for evil.

TV Line announced recently that The Duffer Brothers, the creators of Stranger Things, were looking to cast four new male recurring roles. Three of those four would make up "an adolescent trio" including "a metalhead to an entitled jock to a character that sounds an awful lot like the twin of Fast Times at Ridgemont High stoner Jeff Spicoli." It's totally possible that these three new guys could make up the "Hellfire Club" and try to take advantage of Eleven's powers.

Entertainment Tonight pointed out that "The Hellfire Club" is mentioned in X-Men Comic No. 134, which, funny enough, was referenced in the pilot of Stranger Things. Seriously, Will says he's going to take Dustin's copy of X-Men 134 if he wins a bike race.

It would be totally crazy and full circle if, four seasons later, The Duffer Brothers were able to reconnect to that little mention in the first episode, but the theory isn't too farfetched. This is Stranger Things we're talking about!





Follow Carolyn on Instagram.

You Might Also Like