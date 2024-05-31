We now know why there was a large police scene Tuesday on North French in Amherst
On Thursday, we learned state police had received a tip on a 50-year-old cold case. They say they searched the area but nothing was found.
On Thursday, we learned state police had received a tip on a 50-year-old cold case. They say they searched the area but nothing was found.
Reclusive Quebec billionaire Robert G. Miller, who allegedly paid several young girls large sums of money in exchange for sexual favours, was arrested Thursday afternoon and faces 21 charges, including sexual assault, obtaining sexual services for consideration and several counts of sexual exploitation of minors.The former owner of Future Electronics was arrested at his home in the Montreal neighbourhood of Westmount.Miller is alleged to have committed the offences against 10 victims between 199
Married Welsh couple Ann and Bernard McDonagh failed to pay bills at five restaurants
Before meeting, he asked her what she would want to eat because “...I am nice. I’m not I’m not just gonna rape you...without like feeding you. That’s horrible lol.” He tried to do the same thing with a Broward girl.
Ina Thea Kenoyer has pleaded guilty to murdering her longtime boyfriend, Steven Edward Riley Jr., by poisoning him with antifreeze
By the time the jury reached its verdict finding former President Donald J. Trump guilty on all 34 counts of the charges brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, there was little doubt there would be no acquittal forthcoming for the former president. Deliberating for less than two days, the jury’s speed in reaching a decision was noteworthy and likely due to the strength of the case. While it is not true that fast verdicts are always pro-defense or pro-prosecution, they do in
The three of them once stood side-by-side as road captains of a historic protest.Now, more than two years after thousands of honking vehicles rolled through Ottawa in what became known as the Freedom Convoy, two narratives are emerging in court — potentially splitting the fates of Pat King, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.Factually, they are separate cases. King is being tried alone, whereas Lich and Barber are co-accused in their trial.And while the two trials share many similarities, including th
Immediately after the verdict, Donald Trump's lawyer asked the judge to overrule the jury's decision, but the judge swiftly dismissed that motion to acquit, and scheduled sentencing for July 11th.
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has suggested immigrants are to blame for the shooting of an empty Jewish school in Toronto over the weekend, despite police saying they have little information on the suspects. Toronto police have said two suspects fired shots shortly before 5 a.m. last Saturday at Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School and that no one was injured, though there was damage to the building. Police say their hate crime unit is involved in the investigation, but that it is too early
Coronation Street has revealed Roy Cropper's fate following a murder attempt by the terrorist Griff Reynolds.
A Tianjin court said Bai Tianhui made "great contributions" to other investigations but wouldn't receive a lighter sentence.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
An assailant with a knife attacked and wounded several people in a square in the southwestern German city of Mannheim. Police shot at the attacker, who also was hurt. Police said the incident happened shortly after 11.30 a.m. They said in a statement that there was no longer any danger to the public. There was no immediate word on the motive. The incident happened on the Marktplatz, a square in Mannheim’s downtown area.
Ashley Parmeley, 36, allegedly pulled up to the police station with her deceased daughter in her car after drowning her son in a fountain, say authorities
Coronation Street has shared a new clue over who may have killed Lauren Bolton.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials have filed 76 counts of ethics violations against the court clerk who handled the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
CNN’s Kara Scannell reports on how Donald Trump reacted to the events inside the courtroom as a jury returned a guilty verdict against in his hush money trial.
"The unwavering dedication by law enforcement to locate and arrest [Tuen Lee] hopefully brings peace of mind to the victim and her family," said inspector Sean LoPiccolo
WARNING: This article contains graphic descriptions of assault.A Calgary daycare worker pleaded guilty to assault Thursday, admitting to abusing a 13-month-old baby several times over three different days.Rita Niure, 30, worked at Kidzee Early Learning and Daycare in the northeast in December 2022 when the incidents took place.The baby's identity is protected by a publication ban. CBC News will call him RD.Prosecutor Rebecca Ross proposed a four-to-six month jail sentence followed by a year of p
AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — An 81-year-old man who investigators said terrorized a Southern California neighborhood for years with a slingshot has died just days after his arrest, authorities said. The man was found dead Wednesday evening at a home in Azusa, east of Los Angeles, police Sgt. Nick Covarrubias said. “We didn’t find any evidence of foul play,” Covarrubias told the Southern California News Group. The man died of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the medical examiner’s of
Actor Nick Pasqual was charged with attempted murder on Wednesday, May 29, after allegedly stabbing his estranged girlfriend Allie Shehorn on May 23