Now laundry is expensive: here are some simple ways to save

SmartAsset

Should you prioritize debt or savings? This is one of the most common questions in household finance, and it comes up particularly in the field of retirement savings. For this example, let’s say you have a $650,000 IRA and a $120,000 mortgage. As you approach retirement, should you leave that money invested or pay off […] The post We're 65, Have $120k Left on Our Mortgage and an IRA Worth $650k. Should We Pay Off the Mortgage? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.