'Go Right Now': Lyric the Chihuahua Tries Every Trick in the Book to Stay Dry During Bathroom Time

Lyric the chihuahua tried all the tricks in the book to avoid going outside to pee in the rain at her home in Birmingham, Alabama.

Footage recorded by Raven Minnifield, Lyric’s owner, shows the tiny pup digging in her claws to avoid having to go down the wet steps.

Minnifield can be heard attempting to order, coax, and bargain with Lyric, at one point commanding her: “Go use the bathroom. Go. Go. Go right now,” to no avail.

“My stubborn chihuahua refuses to use the bathroom in the rain. However, she’s still cute as ever,” Minnifield told Storyful. Credit: Raven Minnifield via Storyful