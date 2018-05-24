Virat, Anushka, Deepika Join Fitness Challenge, Twitter Explodes

#HumFitTohIndiaFit started with a tweet and a video by Union Sports Minister Rajyavarshan Singh Rathore in which he got on all fours and did some pushups and threw a #FitnessChallenge to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Badminton champ Saina Nehwal and actor Hrithik Roshan. This is part of #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign to promote fitness in India.

And now the challenge has exploded on twitter with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi jumping on the #FitnessChallenge bandwagon by accepting Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s challenge.

What do you think the Prime Minister will do? He’s quite the yoga enthusiast! Watch this space for updates.

Anushka Sharma took on the challenge thrown by husband Virat with her own video and threw the challenge to Varun Dhawan and Deepika Palikal.

Deepika accepted the fitness challenge.

How it All Started

This twitter video by the sports minister kicked things off. The minister lives up to his position by showing perfect push-up moves!

Hrithik Roshan responded by cycling on busy Mumbai streets.

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India ?? get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

More Bollywood stars jumped on the bandwagon.

Saina Nehwal showed her fitness by pumping some iron and challenging fellow badminton champ PV Sindhu.

PV Sindhu responded with her own video.

Fellow Olympian Karnam Malleshwari pumped some iron.

Mary Kom accepted the challenge.

More cricketers joined in. Suresh Raina showing how it is done.

This is pure motivation sir @Ra_THORe. Fitness is the way of life & I hope everyone starts putting an effort in the right direction. I accept your challenge & further nominate honourable minister Mr @JPNadda, @harbhajan_singh & @sonamakapoor #HumFitTohIndiaFit #fitnesschallange pic.twitter.com/lBd1BLsJUe — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 24, 2018