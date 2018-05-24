Virat, Anushka, Deepika Join Fitness Challenge, Twitter Explodes

#HumFitTohIndiaFit started with a tweet and a video by Union Sports Minister Rajyavarshan Singh Rathore in which he got on all fours and did some pushups and threw a #FitnessChallenge to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Badminton champ Saina Nehwal and actor Hrithik Roshan. This is part of #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign to promote fitness in India.
And now the challenge has exploded on twitter with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi jumping on the #FitnessChallenge bandwagon by accepting Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s challenge.
Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit https://t.co/qdc1JabCYb— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2018
What do you think the Prime Minister will do? He’s quite the yoga enthusiast! Watch this space for updates.
Anushka Sharma took on the challenge thrown by husband Virat with her own video and threw the challenge to Varun Dhawan and Deepika Palikal.
I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge. I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2018
Deepika accepted the fitness challenge.
I am extremely passionate about fitness...and my new obsession...RUNNING!??♀️Thank You @pvsindhu1 !Challenge accepted! I now challenge @M_Raj03 @imranirampal @aditigolf kyunki#HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/dMh9USxgLp— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 25, 2018
How it All Started
This twitter video by the sports minister kicked things off. The minister lives up to his position by showing perfect push-up moves!
#HumFitTohIndiaFit ???— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video ?and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in? pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm
Hrithik Roshan responded by cycling on busy Mumbai streets.
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India ?? get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
More Bollywood stars jumped on the bandwagon.
Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit - great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir ? thank you @iHrithik sir, i’d like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward. pic.twitter.com/1tdAaVEBQE— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2018
Saina Nehwal showed her fitness by pumping some iron and challenging fellow badminton champ PV Sindhu.
Thank u so much @Ra_THORe sir for challenging me ?..#HumFitTohIndiaFit ???— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 22, 2018
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video ?and I challenge @RanaDaggubati @Pvsindhu1 and @GautamGambhir ?? pic.twitter.com/XEaJ9tPj2W
PV Sindhu responded with her own video.
Thank u @NSaina for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 23, 2018
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media . Here's my video and I challenge @deepikapadukone @AkhilAkkineni8 @joshnachinappa pic.twitter.com/AscsZxqklp
Fellow Olympian Karnam Malleshwari pumped some iron.
@narendramodi #FitIndiaHitIndia I accept the #FitnessChallenge! Here's my fitness video and now I nominate my friend @rohitsharma @sushmitasen, @dianapenty @PTUsha @MaryKom, @sikkireddy @Phogat_Vinesh @TheShilpaShetty @P9Ashwini @Leander @AnushkaSharma @prabhas @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/p9ujwJaxd5— Karnam Malleswari (@kmmalleswari) May 24, 2018
Mary Kom accepted the challenge.
When I am fit, more power and speed follows. #HumFitToIndiaFit @Ra_THORe @PMOIndia @narendramodi @NSaina pic.twitter.com/s7ZBokT6Iy— Mary Kom (@MangteC) May 22, 2018
More cricketers joined in. Suresh Raina showing how it is done.
This is pure motivation sir @Ra_THORe. Fitness is the way of life & I hope everyone starts putting an effort in the right direction. I accept your challenge & further nominate honourable minister Mr @JPNadda, @harbhajan_singh & @sonamakapoor #HumFitTohIndiaFit #fitnesschallange pic.twitter.com/lBd1BLsJUe— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 24, 2018
Another day, another #FitnessChallenge and this time for @shahidkapoor. Come on superstar show us how you do it. #HumFitTohIndiaFit @Ra_THORe pic.twitter.com/ZoaAxhXmBJ— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 24, 2018
BJP Ministers not to be left behind showed their own fitness chops.
Yoga keeps me fit and helps me remain positive throughout the day. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great initiative by our energetic Sports Minister @Ra_THORe, I urge everyone to be a part of this movement and help in keeping India fit. pic.twitter.com/2GcehfPs5Q— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 23, 2018
As Hon. PM @narendramodi ji envisions a healthy India, I join the #HumFitTohIndiaFit ?? initiated by @Ra_THORe ji.— Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) May 22, 2018
Here's how I stay fit. Post your videos & join us.
I nominate @sarbanandsonwal ji, @KirenRijiju ji & @SuPriyoBabul ji to take the #FitnessChallenge ?forward. pic.twitter.com/i5zelQ26TQ
Who’s next? And what do you do to stay fit? Write to us and share your videos at fit@thequint.com. Or tweet and tag @QuintFit.
(Have you subscribed to FIT’s newsletter yet? Click here and get health updates directly in your inbox.)
. Read more on Fit by The Quint.Karnataka Floor Test: I Am Going to Win, Says Kumaraswamy24-Year-Old Indian Arjun Vajpai Climbs The Kanchenjunga . Read more on Fit by The Quint.