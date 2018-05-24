Virat, Anushka, Deepika Join Fitness Challenge, Twitter Explodes

#HumFitTohIndiaFit started with a tweet and a video by Union Sports Minister Rajyavarshan Singh Rathore in which he got on all fours and did some pushups and threw a #FitnessChallenge to Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Badminton champ Saina Nehwal and actor Hrithik Roshan. This is part of #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign to promote fitness in India.

And now the challenge has exploded on twitter with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi jumping on the #FitnessChallenge bandwagon by accepting Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli’s challenge.

What do you think the Prime Minister will do? He’s quite the yoga enthusiast! Watch this space for updates.

Anushka Sharma took on the challenge thrown by husband Virat with her own video and threw the challenge to Varun Dhawan and Deepika Palikal.

Deepika accepted the fitness challenge.

How it All Started

This twitter video by the sports minister kicked things off. The minister lives up to his position by showing perfect push-up moves!

Hrithik Roshan responded by cycling on busy Mumbai streets.

More Bollywood stars jumped on the bandwagon.

Saina Nehwal showed her fitness by pumping some iron and challenging fellow badminton champ PV Sindhu.

PV Sindhu responded with her own video.

Fellow Olympian Karnam Malleshwari pumped some iron.

Mary Kom accepted the challenge.

More cricketers joined in. Suresh Raina showing how it is done.

BJP Ministers not to be left behind showed their own fitness chops.

Who’s next? And what do you do to stay fit? Write to us and share your videos at fit@thequint.com. Or tweet and tag @QuintFit.

(Have you subscribed to FIT’s newsletter yet? Click here and get health updates directly in your inbox.)

. Read more on Fit by The Quint.Karnataka Floor Test: I Am Going to Win, Says Kumaraswamy24-Year-Old Indian Arjun Vajpai Climbs The Kanchenjunga . Read more on Fit by The Quint.