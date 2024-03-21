You can now vote on sales tax for Chiefs, Royals stadiums in Jackson County. Here’s how

Jackson County voters have two weeks to decide whether to issue a 40-year, 3/8th-cent sales tax to help pay for a new Royals stadium in the Crossroads and renovations to the Chiefs’ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In-person absentee voting started Tuesday, Feb. 20, and will continue through Monday, April 1. Election Day is Tuesday, April 2.

This new tax would replace the current tax that funds the Truman Sports Complex, which is set to expire in 2031. The revenue would be split evenly between the two teams.

The question on the ballot is worded to ask if voters would like to repeal the existing sales tax and replace it with a new one that would last for 40 years. The rate of the tax is the same: 3/8ths of a cent.

When does early voting start in Kansas City, Jackson County?

All voters are eligible to cast their ballot in person now. This is officially called no-excuse absentee voting.

In Kansas City, you can vote early at two locations, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, March 30, from 8 a.m. to noon.

The Whole Person, 3710 Main St.

Kansas City Election Board offices, 4407 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (They moved from their former location in Union Station last fall.)

For the rest of Jackson County — like Raytown or Independence — go to the Jackson County Election Board’s Absentee Office at 110 N. Liberty, Independence, on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When is Election Day in Kansas City?

Election Day is Tuesday, April 2.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Look up your polling location before Election Day. In Kansas City, check your voter status on the Kansas City Election Board website to find your polling place. In the rest of Jackson County, put your information in the Voter ID Lookup section in the election board’s website’s sidebar.

What ID do I need to vote?

Registered Missouri voters will need a government-issued photo ID to vote. Accepted forms of photo ID for Missouri include:

A non-expired Missouri driver’s license or a state ID

A non-expired military ID, including a veteran ID card

A U.S. passport or another form of photo ID issued by the U.S. government or the state of Missouri that has not expired

Can I vote in this election by mail?

Not if you haven’t already requested to do so. Missouri only allows mail voting for those with excuses like absence from the jurisdiction or disabilities that prevent people from going to the polls, and the deadline has already passed.

You would have needed to request your application for a ballot up to 10 weeks in advance of the election but no later than the second Wednesday prior to the election, according to the Kansas City Election Board.

If you did get an absentee ballot, make sure you plan ahead: The ballot must be notarized, signed and received by the Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots received after 7 p.m. will not count.

What is the question voters will see on the ballot?

The ballot language describes taking away the current tax and putting in a new one.

Here is the exact wording of Jackson County question 1:

Shall the County of Jackson repeal its countywide capital improvements sales tax of three-eighths of one percent (3/8%) authorized by Section 67.700 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri and impose as a parks sales tax of three eighths of one percent (3/8%) authorized by Section 644.032 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri for a period of 40 years, to provide funding for park improvements, consisting of (1) site preparation and clearance, developing, constructing, furnishing, improving, equipping, repairing, maintaining, and operating both Arrowhead Stadium and its surrounds, and a new baseball stadium and its surrounds, to retain the Kansas City Chiefs in Jackson County, Missouri and the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Jackson County, Missouri pursuant to long term leases; and (2) refinancing debt obligations previously incurred to finance or refinance improvements to the Harry S Truman Sports Complex?

