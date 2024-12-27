'Nowhere like home:' 'Wicked' to make debut streaming platform debut on New Year's Eve

The "Wicked" movie is set to hit your screen very soon, not long after making its cinematic debut.

Universal Pictures, the studio behind the adaptation, announced Thursday that the hit film will be available to stream or rent on a select number of digital platforms on New Year's Eve. And fans will get access to exclusive content like deleted and extended scenes, a sing-along version, and a 40-minute tour through Oz, among other features that come with purchase of the movie.

The movie follows the story of two witches, Elphaba played by Cynthia Erivo and Glinda played by Ariana Grande, as they take different paths after a life-changing encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which predates Dorothy Gale's arrival in Oz.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo, left) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) are school rivals who become best friends in the musical "Wicked," a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz" based on the Broadway show.

"Wicked" the movie is based on the Tony-winning Broadway musical of the same name, which was originally adapted from “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch," a 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire.

The movie, released in theaters nationwide last month, has raked in $580 million at the global box office since its silver screen debut. It also logged the third highest-grossing opening weekend of 2024 behind “Deadpool & Wolverine” and “Inside Out 2," CNN reported. The film was also nominated for four Golden Globes, including best motion picture – musical or comedy, and recognition in lead and supporting acting categories for Erivo and Grande, according to CNN.

"'Wicked,' one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, arrives on your screen as a generation-defining cinematic sensation," according to a Universal Pictures press release. "Wicked is an immersive, cultural celebration you’ll want to experience over and over again!"

When will 'Wicked' be released on streaming platforms?

Get ready to sing your heart out— at home! 🎤🎶 Watch Wicked at home on December 31 https://t.co/hzmhNjgcmY pic.twitter.com/BEWiDhvo0e — Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) December 26, 2024

The "Wicked" movie is set to hit streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), Comcast Xfinity, Cox and Microsoft Movies & TV, on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The movie will also debut on on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on February 4, 2025.

What is the release date for 'Wicked: For Good'?

The second installment of the "Wicked" movie will premiere in theaters on Nov. 21, 2025.

