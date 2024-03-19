Nowruz 2024 is here: Why Google Doodle recognizing the Persian New Year

Folks may have noticed the Google Doodle for the day, but what is it? Well, it's to celebrate Nowruz, the Persian New Year and here's what you should know about it.

Nowruz, which means “new day” in Persian, is a 3,000-year-old spring festival that is celebrated by millions around the world, according to media outlet Time.

People observe the holiday do so to welcome the start of of spring. The celebration lasts for about two weeks, and typically includes food, dancing, singing and poetry.

Google Doodle celebrates and recognizes Nowruz

The Nowruz doodle was created by Iranian guest artist Pendar Yousefi.

Yousefi was inspired by his own happy childhood memories of Nowruz.

"As someone who has celebrated Nowruz all my life, getting to work on this Doodle was a dream come true," said Yousefi in a statement. "However, as I learned more about the rich tapestry of Nowruz traditions across different communities, it became clear that capturing them all in one Doodle would be a challenge."

He says he tackled the challenge by researching different cultures' Nowruz traditions and customs.

"I decided to use the visual language of illuminated manuscripts as the anchoring theme, since that's part of the artistic heritage across the regions that celebrate Nowruz," said Yousefi.

March 21, 2023: Turkish Kurds gather around a bonfire during a gathering of Turkish Kurds for Newroz (or Nowruz) celebrations marking the Persian New Year in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.

Who celebrates Nowruz?

Traditionally, Nowruz is celebrated by people from the Middle East and parts of Asia, according to NPR.

According to UNESCO, people from ethnicities that share common Silk Roads heritage, celebrate the holiday. That includes the following:

Afghanistan

Azerbaijan

India

Iran

Iraq

Kyrgyzstan

Kazakhstan

Pakistan

Tajikistan

Turkey

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

According to the organization, celebrations may look a little different in each country, but they have a lot in common.

"In most regions, before the festival people perform ritual dances such as leaping over fire and streams," states its website. "Many households also replenish their water supplies on the last Wednesday of the year."

When is Nowruz celebrated?

According to Time, Nowruz is celebrated on the vernal equinox, or the spring equinox. It is the first day of astronomical spring to the Northern Hemisphere.

