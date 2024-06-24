NP Dodge Marina Closes

Latest Stories
Why Mount Rainier is the US volcano keeping scientists up at night
Scientists fear Washington’s Mount Rainier could trigger a swift debris flow caused by melting snow and ice. An event could endanger nearby populated areas.
- The Weather Network
Remain alert as severe storms target southern Ontario on Sunday
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue into Sunday across southern Ontario, raising the threat for flooding, high winds, and possibly a tornado or two
- The Weather Network
Soaking rains, severe storms target southern Ontario this weekend
The first weekend of summer won't be the most ideal for any outdoor plans in southern Ontario as the region will be contending with rain and the threat of thunderstorms for both days
- The Weather Network
Tornado warnings continue as dangerous storms hit Sask.
Multiple tornado warnings are in effect across Saskatchewan as severe thunderstorms hit the region
- The Weather Network - Video
Strong storm setup continues through the overnight in Ontario
A moisture-filled atmosphere unloads on Ontario & Quebec, renewing the risk for severe storms once again. The severity shifts however to Central & Eastern Ontario where the largest threat for flooding will be. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
- USA TODAY
Cheetah cub 'adopted' by mother at Cincinnati Zoo, increasing his chances at survival
"It's a good thing that cheetahs can't count!" Cheetah moms don't raise single cubs, so zoos sometimes adopt (sneak) singletons into other litters.
- Canadian Press Videos
Nigerian community slowly disappearing under Atlantic Ocean due to coastal erosion
The coastal community of Ayetoro in Nigeria was nicknamed "Happy City" when it was founded decades ago. But the lives of its current residents are far from happy. Their community is slowly being submerged by the Atlantic Ocean, with households displaced and businesses lost to the waves.
- The Weather Network - Video
What to expect as storms flair up Saturday over S. Ontario
Another round of storms will strike southern Ontario on Saturday, but this round may be different. StornHunter Mark Robinson has the details.
- CBC
City opens 4 new sites for non-potable water pickup
City of Calgary officials announced Sunday that four new sites have been opened to provide city residents with non-potable water for use on gardens and indoor and outdoor plants — one location in each quadrant.The new sites are located at Spyhill landfill in the northwest, the Genesis Centre in the northeast, Ambrose University in the southwest and Bishop O'Byrne high school in the southeast.Residents must bring their own containers and are limited to 25 gallons or 100 litres of water per person
- South China Morning Post
Green hydrogen: is this Australia's breakout moment amid US$127 billion boom down under?
On a site three times the size of Hong Kong, a US$10 billion project mooted in Australia has raised hopes of tackling greenhouse gas emissions with green hydrogen. Located 400km north of Alice Springs in central Australia, phase one of the proposed Green Springs project, targeted for completion by 2030, will feature 10 gigawatts (GW) of solar panels, enough to meet the requirements of more than 3 million households. If the project, spread over 200 square kilometres, gets the go ahead and is succ
- WMUR - Manchester
Unitil, NHEC preparing to respond to potential power outages during Sunday's storms
Unitil and New Hampshire Electric Co-op said crews are ready to repair any downed lines caused by strong winds.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Three fans involved in lightning strike during weather delay near 2024 Travelers Championship
Both people are conscious and alert and were transported to the hospital.
- The Daily Beast
Heat Wave Torturing the U.S. Will Get Worse in Some States
The heat dome blighting huge swaths of the country isn’t going away yet, as the weekend shapes up to be another brutal scorcher.Weather forecasts project temperatures as high as 108 degrees in Las Vegas and 104 in Phoenix, while the east coast is roasting as well. Baltimore and Philadelphia were forecast to hit 98 degrees, while reports showed that the heat index (which also includes the effect of humidity) climbed to triple digits in those areas.The National Weather Service’s HeatRisk map showe
- WMUR - Manchester
Video: Warming up before severe weather, tornado chance
Kevin Skarupa has a look at possible severe weather this afternoon.
- CNN
A heat wave is bringing searing temperatures to New York and the I-95 corridor. Washington DC has hit 100 degrees
A dangerous heat wave over the eastern US is bringing sweltering temperatrues to much of the US this weekend, including over parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic. Meanwhile, a tropical system could develop this weekend through the southwest Gulf of Mexico. Here’s the latest:
- WCVB - Boston
High demand during heat wave leads to water issues
High demand during the recent heat wave that impacted Massachusetts has contributed to low water levels in several community systems, prompting restrictions on use and causing discoloration.
- CNN
‘Catastrophic flooding’ in Upper Midwest prompts evacuations as record-breaking heat wave broils the West and mid-Atlantic
As thousands contend with “catastrophic” flash flooding this weekend, many Americans are still trudging through a heat wave that is shifting to the Mid-Atlantic.
- WPBF - West Palm Beach
Scattered Summer Storms and whats brewing in the Tropics
Scattered Summer storms with highs in the 90s each day.
- USA TODAY
'Deadliest weather we have': Heat blasts East with 100-plus degrees; floods swamp Midwest
AccuWeather said a change in the weather pattern will cause temperatures across the Northeast to retreat from record territory within days.
- ABC News
Expanding heat dome has 100 million people in 27 states bracing for extreme temperatures
An expanding heat dome Sunday had 100 million people across 27 states on alert for extremely high temperatures coast to coast, including America's two largest cities. While Los Angeles is under a heat advisory with temperatures forecast to reach 90 to 100 degrees on Sunday, an extreme heat risk warning has been issued for New York City, where a daily high-temperature record that has stood for 136 years could be broken. On June 23, 1888, the record high for New York City was 96 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.