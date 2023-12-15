NPI study champions 2+1 design over four-lane highway expansion in Algoma

A major stretch of highway between Sault Ste. Marie and Mattawa is one of several major Northern Ontario roadways that are perfectly suited for an alternating three-lane upgrade, according to a recent report from the Northern Policy Institute (NPI).

This new study, titled Closing the Gap: How 2+1 Roads Can Save Time, Lives, and Taxpayers Dollars, argues that most two-lane highways with an annual average daily traffic (AADT) range of 3,000-20,000 vehicles should be upgraded in this fashion.

The NPI report highlights six two-lane roadways in Northern Ontario in particular, including a 430-kilometre section of Highway 17 between the Sault and Mattawa that is its "highest priority" location with an average AADT of 6,520.

But rather than twinning these busy roadways, which would involve expanding the existing two lanes into four, the NPI study concludes that implementing a 2+1 model is a much more cost-effective option.

A 2+1 model involves building a three-lane road with two lanes going in one direction and one lane in the other. The lane directions alternate every couple kilometres, which allows for a better flow of traffic and safer passing around slower vehicles, the study's authors say.

Taking data from the widespread implementation of 2+1 roads in Sweden, the report suggests that these are cheaper and easier to build, since most two-lane roads can be converted into a 2+1 model using "the existing road platform."

Because of this, the report's authors believe that much of Northern Ontario's two-lane highway system could be converted to a 2+1 model for around $1.5 billion.

The report goes on to claim that the economics of building a 2+1 highway also translates into safer outcomes for drivers.

According to a corresponding study from the advocacy group Going the Extra Mile for Safety, 2+1 roads save one life per $150,000 spent compared to the one life per $4.5 million for highway twinning.

Algoma-Manitoulin MPP Michael Mantha said road safety on Highway 17 is always at the front of his mind and has been a constant source of constituents' anxiety since he was first elected to this riding in 2011.

Story continues

"Alot of our roads were built across the province about 30-50 plus years ago," he told The Sault Star in a recent interview.

"So we really have to do an audit on the designs, the width, the shoulders, the ditching, because the transport trucks, the farming equipment and other [large vehicles] that are using the road ... we really didn't take that into consideration when building our roads."

Even though the two-lane highway between the Sault and Desbarats was expanded to four lanes decades ago, Mantha said news of traffic fatalities on Highway 17 are still a regular occurrence.

On Dec. 4, a tractor trailer slammed into a horse and buggy near the community of Iron Bridge, resulting in the death of the buggy's 29-year-old operator.

Two Espanola teens lost their lives in a head-on collision with a transport truck just west of Sudbury on Oct. 23.

Earlier that same month, a 68-year-old motorcyclist from Wawa died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash north of the Sault.

Because of this dismal trend, Mantha welcomes any highway improvements across Northern Ontario, including the 2+1 design.

"Do we need four-lane highways? Yes we do," Mantha said. "However, if it's more feasible and if it's going to be done in a quicker fashion which will make our roads safer, then yeah, I would welcome every opportunity and encourage the government to go with the 2+1 [model]."

Sault Mayor Matthew Shoemaker told The Star that his preferred method of highway improvement is four-lane expansion over the 2+1 model, although he's open to the idea of constructing the latter if it ultimately leads to the former.

The NPI report highlights this possibility as well, writing that "2+1 roads can be a cost-effective intermediate upgrade, allowing for twinning to occur at a future date if and when traffic levels justify the investment."

However, Shoemaker also mentioned that there are inequitable funding issues at play that need to be addressed before any major highway expansion project gets underway in Northern Ontario.

"Everyone in our community knows of people who have been in accidents or unfortunately lost their lives on Northern highways and it's unacceptable," the mayor said.

"And yet every year we ask for investment from the province and the federal government to the Trans-Canada and we've never had it to the level that we believe is needed."

The province is currently testing its first-ever 2+1 configuration on a section of Highway 11 between North Bay and Temiskaming Shores.

This past summer, the pilot project landed a contractor (AECOM Canada) and has moved into the design phase.

If this project is deemed successful, the authors of this recent NPI study believe that the 2+1 model should be introduced to other Northern Ontario roads with high-traffic volumes, including Highway 11/17 from Nipigon to Shabaqua Corners, Highway 11 from North Bay to west of Hearst and Highway 6 from Little Current to Espanola.

Anyone interested in reading Closing the Gap in its entirety can visit NPI's official website at northernpolicy.ca.

kdarbyson@postmedia.com

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government

Kyle Darbyson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Sault Star