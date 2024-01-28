NPSC’s cell phone guidelines remain ‘effective,’ no need to change

The Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board (NPSC) currently has no plans to place a ban or increase limitation on cell phone use within its schools. However, the board’s Director of Education, Paula Mann, emphasized that the policy outlining cell phones is a living document, subject to revisions.

“These guidelines are included in the school specific Code of Conduct,” Mann explained, “and are reviewed annually with parents, guardians, and students.”

“This approach has been effective in managing cell phone use,” she added, “as a result, the Board has no plans to change the expectations of cell phone usage in the classroom, at this time.”

BayToday asked about the policy as the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has plans to potentially ban or increase restrictions on cell phone use within its schools. The Near North District School Board’s policy on cell phones also remains the same, with no plans to alter their policy either at this time.

Last December, the TDSB began the wheels turning to alter its cell phone policy. In a notice of motion to start the process, Trustees Rachel Chernos Lin and Sara Ehrhardt noted that “research shows that cell phone use is not beneficial to learning, and in fact appears to be creating significant harm to children and teens, in terms of mental health, well-being and academic success.”

The trustees cited research from UNESCO and from Carleton University’s Department of Economics amongst the sources for their claims.

The NPSC offered as an example the St. Joseph-Scollard Hall Catholic Secondary School’s student handbook, which outlines current cell phone rules within that school. It details acceptable usage for all portable electronic handheld equipment.

No electronics are to be on or visible in hallways, and within the cafeteria, devices may be used, but phones must be set to vibrate “and turned off and put away prior to leaving the cafeteria.”

During classes, “cell phones are to be out of sight” at all times, and “texting will not be permitted at any time in any class.”

Furthermore, the handbook emphasizes that “using computer technology to communicate inappropriate, demeaning, harassing or threatening messages shall be subject to disciplinary action.”

"The Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board promotes and fosters the use of personal electronic devices for educational purposes,” Mann added, emphasizing “the responsible use of technology.”

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

