NRA Executive Wayne LaPierre survived years of criticism. Now he's stepping down.

Longtime National Rifle Association executive Wayne LaPierre announced he would resign on Friday capping a roller-coaster reign atop the organization.

LaPierre, 74, leaves just as the organization heads to court in New York on Monday in a trial on allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

The organization said Friday its board of directors met in Texas and NRA President Charles Cotton accepted LaPierre’s resignation.

“I’ve been a card-carrying member of this organization for most of my adult life, and I will never stop supporting the NRA and its fight to defend Second Amendment freedom,” LaPierre said in a prepared statement. “My passion for our cause burns as deeply as ever.”

NRA executive and Head of General Operations Andrew Arulanandam will become the interim CEO & EVP of the NRA.

LaPierre joined the organization in 1977 and piloted the group from sportsman club to a political movement. The lobbying arm of the NRA fights to beat back efforts at state and national gun control.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NRA's Wayne LaPierre announces he'll resign