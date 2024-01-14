NSC Official John Kirby Says Lloyd Austin’s Secret Hospital Visit Was a ‘Problem’

Drew Angerer/Getty

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby acknowledged on Sunday it was a “problem” that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin did not tell President Biden of his prostate cancer treatment. Kirby spoke to Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan, who pressed him on how much Austin and Biden have spoken over recent military strikes. “A lot of the work that gets done in national security is done at the staff level,” Kirby said, noting the two do not have to maintain constant communication over military decisions. Brennan pushed back and noted the chain of command involved, including how Biden “didn’t know that his defense secretary was this ill.” “And that’s a problem,” Kirby said. “And the President has spoken to that that that is not the way it’s supposed to be. It’s certainly something we need to get more answers to.” Biden acknowledged on Friday that Austin’s lack of disclosure was a lapse in judgment, but he said he maintained confidence in him.

When asked why Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is still in the hospital if he's able to work, White House National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby says his physicians "feel he may need some additional care."



"I understand that part of that is just physical therapy." pic.twitter.com/ZNrxRNmEbU — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 14, 2024

Read more at The Daily Beast.