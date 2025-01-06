All the NSFW Jokes Nikki Glaser Didn't Say During Her 2025 Golden Globes Hosting Stint

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Matt Gaetz and Ben Affleck were the subjects of jokes that Glaser ended up not using at the Golden Globes, she revealed

Nikki Glaser is revealing the jokes that were too raunchy for her hosting gig at the Jan. 5 Golden Globe Awards.

On SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show the following day, the comedian, 40, discussed the 82nd annual ceremony with Howard Stern. In her opening monologue, Glaser had joked that the show’s “after-party is not going to be as good this year” without Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is accused of sexual assault and currently behind bars.

A more extreme joke about the disgraced rapper, she shared, was, “The Golden Globes is the only show where you can see the biggest stars and movies and television joined together with the same goal — getting out of here tonight before Dax Shepard asked them to do his podcast. This is the last time all of you will be in the same room together until the Diddy trial.”

She told Stern, 70, why she instead chose a milder take for the monologue: “That one you don’t want to do, because it’s like you’re accusing the people of that room of being involved in that, and they might turn on you.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Nikki Glaser on "The Howard Stern Show" on Jan. 6

In September, Diddy, 55, was arrested by federal agents and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to begin on May 5. Referencing the Globe-nominated Amy Adams movie Nightbitch, an alternate Glaser joke at Diddy’s expense was, she said, “ ‘Night, b----’ is what Diddy hears every evening before it's lights out.”

Another sex scandal that Glaser decided not to cover onstage was that of Matt Gaetz, the resigned congressman accused of violating Florida's statutory rape law. She told Stern that joke would have called Anora, Sean Baker’s stripper Cinderella story, “the most unflinching look at sex work since Matt Gaetz’s payment history.”

Other quips left on the cutting room floor, the comedian said: a jab at Ben Affleck about “ruining” women named Jennifer, a joke referring to Nicole Kidman as animated feature nominee The Wild Robot after “two wines” and one about Alec Baldwin and the late Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins which Glaser deemed "too mean."

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Nikki Glaser at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5

In an interview with PEOPLE before hosting the Globes, Glaser said chatting with Stern on his show was “my tradition now … After a big, live event that I have a lot of fun jokes — because not everything makes it, and we write hundreds of jokes — I already have a separate document that’s for Howard, because I already know some things that aren’t even going to make it.”

Of poking fun at celebrities at the Jan. 5 show, Glaser was “not out for blood,” she said at the time. “I am really in service of the people that are being honored there.”

See PEOPLE's full coverage of the 82nd annual Golden Globes, broadcast live from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.



