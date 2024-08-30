NSW Liberal MP Rory Amon charged with 10 child sexual assault offences

NSW Liberal MP for Pittwater Rory Amon has been charged with 10 child sexual assault offences.

New South Wales Liberal MP Rory Amon has been charged with 10 child sexual assault offences following an investigation into an alleged assault on Sydney’s northern beaches.

Amon, the member for Pittwater, was arrested on Friday morning.

He was charged with five counts of sexual intercourse with a person aged over 10 and under 14, two counts of attempted sexual intercourse with a child over 10 and under 14, two counts of indecent assault on a person under 16, and committing an act of indecency with a person under 16.

NSW police said: “In June 2022, detectives … commenced an investigation following reports of an alleged sexual assault in Mona Vale in July 2017.”

“Police were told a teenage boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man – who was known to him. In March 2023, strikeforce NOORAL was established to investigate the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

Amon, 35, was granted bail under strict conditions to reappear in court on 18 September.

• In Australia, support is available at 1800Respect (1800 737 732).