NTAs 2024: All the red carpet looks

The NTAs 2024 are taking place at The O2 in London tonight, hosted by The Masked Singer UK presenter Joel Dommett. The annual event will celebrate the biggest names in television over the past 12 months.

This Morning's Alison Hammond will give Ant & Dec a run for their money in the Best TV Presenter category, going up against the I'm a Celebrity duo as well as The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman, The Chase's Bradley Walsh and Stacey Solomon for her BBC series Sort Your Life Out.

Trigger Point star Vicky McClure is also in the running for an award. She is nominated in the Best Drama Performance category for playing police bomb disposal expert Lana Washington in the ITV thriller.

Vicky's fellow nominees include Michelle Keegan for her role in Netflix's Fool Me Once and Jessica Gunning for her portrayal of Martha in Baby Reindeer.

Both Netflix shows are also nominated for Best New Drama along with One Day, plus ITV's Mr Bates vs the Post Office (which will receive the special Impact Award tonight) and Red Eye.

See your favourite TV stars on the NTAs red carpet ahead of tonight's awards show.

The NTAs 2024 air tonight (Wednesday, September 11) from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks

Joe Maher - Getty Images

