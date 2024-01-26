NTI announces increase to monthly payment to Elders

Inuit Elders eligible for payments through Nunavut Tunngavik’s Uqqujjait Innarnut Elders Support Program will soon receive $175 monthly.

This is a a move away from the tiered system that had been in place since the program began in 1999.

Currently, Elders born in 1944 or earlier received a monthly stipend of $150. Those born in 1945 received $135, and Elders born in the years between 1946 and 1955 received $120 in monthly payments.

The NTI board of directors also approved an extension of the program eligibility for Elders born between Jan. 1, 1956 and Dec. 31, 1958. Both changes are effective April 1, 2024.

“Nunavut Inuit have great respect for Elders as central figures in our community, as language and knowledge-holders, and very often as caregivers for other members of their families,” said NTI President Aluki Kotierk. “With the increasing cost of living, especially the escalating cost for food, it is important that we provide as much assistance as we can. I am pleased that NTI is now able to provide greater support for this cherished segment of our society.”

Elders already receiving monthly payments do not need to reapply, as the increase to their monthly payments will be applied automatically effective April 1, according to Nunavut Tunngavik.

More information on and applications for the Uqqujjait Innarnut Elders Support Program are available on the NTI website at Tunngavik.com, or at the community liaison office in every Nunavut community.

The Nunavut Trust provides funding for benefit payments to a total of 560 Elders born on or before Dec. 31, 1948. Funding for the 1,137 Elders born in between Jan. 1, 1949 and Dec. 31, 1958 is provided by NTI from NTI’s share of mineral resource revenues.

Kira Wronska Dorward, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News