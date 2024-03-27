NTSB gives update on recovery efforts
OTTAWA — The Canada Revenue Agency has now fired more than 200 people for falsely claiming a federal income benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CRA says as of March 15, 232 employees "inappropriately applied for and received" the Canada Emergency Response Benefit and have been terminated, an increase of 47 since December. The benefit, known as CERB for short, provided $2,000 per month to Canadians whose jobs were lost as a result of public health restrictions during the pandemic. They must
The tables have turned for House conservatives. Six months ago, emboldened by a new GOP majority and armed with new rules designed to rein in government spending, Republican deficit hawks stormed into the 2024 appropriations debate hoping to secure steep cuts and threatening to take on anyone who stood in their way. When their Speaker,…
Thousands of protesters gathered in Budapest on Mar. 26 after former Hungarian government insider Peter Magyar releases audio recording that he says is proof of official misconduct within high levels of the government of populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. The audio features what appears to be the voice of former Justice Minister Judit Varga describing government officials manipulating court records to cover up evidence implicating them in a corruption case. (AP Video by Bela Szandelszky)
The Justice Department gave Republicans the transcript of Robert Hur's interview with Joe Biden, but now they want the audio.
An appalling terror attack outside Moscow is revealing the vengeful streak of Russian officialdom.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney reached a settlement agreement Wednesday in a state court fight over how Walt Disney World is developed in the future following the takeover of the theme park resort's government by the Florida governor. In a meeting, the members of the board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District approved the settlement agreement, ending almost two years of litigation that was sparked by DeSantis’ takeover of the district from Disney support
The Supreme Court is skeptical that anti-abortion activists can threaten abortion pills, but at least two conservative justices seem ready to revive 19th century law that could
WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden needs advice, there are two people he can turn to who know what it’s like to sit in his chair. Sometimes he will invite Barack Obama over to the White House for a meal or he will get on the phone with Bill Clinton. The three men share decades of history at the pinnacle of American and Democratic leadership, making them an unusual trio in presidential history. Although there has sometimes been friction as their ambitions and agendas have diverged, they h
In a newly published report, electricity providers across the country warn a looming shortage of wooden utility poles is threatening the reliability of Canada's electricity grid.That warning comes just as Ottawa invests billions of dollars in expanding transmission and production to meet the demands of a net-zero emissions economy by 2050.The problem stems from a Health Canada decision to ban pentachlorophenol (PENTA), a chemical pesticide used to protect and preserve some utility poles, without
Forty-four million people live in households that had difficulty getting enough food to feed everyone, and Republican-run states are turning down federal funds to fix the problem.
Barack Obama spent several hours last Friday in the family dining room of the White House, visiting his former vice president, Joe Biden. The occasion was hardly just two old friends catching up.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing back against premiers who are asking him to cancel an upcoming increase to the federal carbon price, saying they have not proposed better ideas to fight climate change. In a reply to the seven provincial leaders on Tuesday, Trudeau said the last time they discussed the issue in 2022, their governments either didn't propose alternative solutions or couldn't meet federal standards for reducing emissions. "We have made it clear that we are open to w
Marilyn Lands, a Democrat who made reproductive rights a central part of her campaign, will win a special election Tuesday for an Alabama state House seat, CNN projects.
Opposition leaders are accusing the Progressive Conservative government of trying to stifle critical voices and avoid negative headlines on the issue of violence in schools.The Tories recently used their majority on the legislature's standing committee on public accounts to select witnesses for future meetings, including one focusing on an upcoming report by the auditor general on violence in public schools.The only witness will be Elwin LeRoux, the deputy minister of education, despite calls fr
TORONTO — The Ontario government tabled a budget Tuesday that forecast a ballooning deficit, investments in the home and community care sector, and support for a first-of-its-kind medical school. Here are the highlights: BALLOONING DEFICIT Ontario is projecting a deficit of $9.8 billion in the coming fiscal year, almost double what was projected in its fall economic update. The deficit is projected to come down to $4.6 billion in 2025-2026 before the province posts a modest surplus the following
President Joe Biden says he plans to travel to Baltimore “as quickly as I can” and that he intends for the federal government to pick up the entire cost of rebuilding the bridge.
BEIJING (AP) — China filed a World Trade Organization complaint against the U.S. on Tuesday over what it says are discriminatory requirements for electric vehicle subsidies. The Chinese Commerce Ministry didn't say what prompted the move. But under a new U.S. rule that took effect Jan. 1, electric car buyers are not eligible for tax credits of $3,750 to $7,500 if critical minerals or other battery components were made by Chinese, Russian, North Korean or Iranian companies. The credits are part o
A girl died Sunday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after she entered a Los Angeles County sheriff’s station and grabbed a deputy’s gun, the department said. The incident was the first time in at least five years where someone shot themselves with an on-duty deputy's gun, officials said. Sunday's shooting came after the girl’s foster parent called authorities to their home around 7:25 p.m., saying the girl was suffering from a mental health crisis.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is sounding the alarm on Ukraine’s need for more weapons to fight against Russia, while further aid for the embattled nation remains held up in Congress. “Give us the damn Patriots,” Kuleba said in an interview with Politico, published Monday. “If we had enough air defense systems, namely Patriots, we…