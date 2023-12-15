NTSB preliminary report mirrors OSHP report on fatal Tusky Valley bus crash
NTSB has released its preliminary report on the fatal bus crash that killed six people involved with the Tusky Valley Band while they were on a band trip to Columbus.
NTSB has released its preliminary report on the fatal bus crash that killed six people involved with the Tusky Valley Band while they were on a band trip to Columbus.
A Calgary driver is now charged with manslaughter, accused of killing another man with his car in what police are calling a road rage incident. Steven Allen, 34, appeared in court on Wednesday and was released on bail by a justice of the peace.Allen is accused of killing David Berglund, 35, Tuesday in the northeast community of Temple. Victim brandished a knife, police sayPolice say they were called Tuesday afternoon by the passenger in a red Chevrolet Aveo who said she and the driver were invol
Four Saskatchewan mayors have asked the City of Saskatoon to join their calls for Via Rail to divert its passenger trains to another existing train line — helping their cities get stations and stops.Shifting the service north from the CN main line to the Prairie North Line would help improve timeliness and accessibility for residents and tourists, according to a Tuesday media release by the four mayors of Lloydminster, Warman, Yorkton, and North Battleford.Lloydminster Mayor Gerald Aalbers said
CALGARY — A Calgary man is facing a manslaughter charge after allegedly running over someone in a case of road rage. Calgary police say they received a call from a passenger of a red 2004 Chevrolet Aveo, who reported a driver of a 2002 GMC Sierra had flashed a knife at them. They say the altercation is believed to have stemmed from a collision that occurred between the two vehicles shortly before the call was made to 911. Police say the occupants of the Chevrolet were told to disengage, but the
His leg was partly amputated during the crash in Memphis.
As U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine arrive at training centres in the United States and Europe, Kyiv’s allies hope the modern aircraft can push Russian planes farther from the frontlines, target radar transmitters more effectively and hunt down more cruise missiles. Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi said in November that F-16s will be "less helpful" now than they would have been a year ago because Russia has had time to improve its air defences. But they will help address a problem that has persisted from the start of the invasion in February 2022: Russia’s more modern combat aircraft have been difficult for Ukraine’s military to counter with its own aging fighters.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have provided more details about two motor vehicle collisions involving an officer with the Lennox and Addington County Detachment. OPP Media Relations Officer, Acting Sergeant (A-Sgt.) Aaron Miller confirmed that OPP attended a three-vehicle collision on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, where two OPP vehicles were involved. There were no injuries. As a result of the investigation, he confirmed that a 42-year-old Lennox and Addington County Detachment member was charg
As U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets for Ukraine arrive at training centres in the United States and Europe, Kyiv’s allies hope the modern aircraft can push Russian planes farther from the frontlines, target radar transmitters more effectively and hunt down more cruise missiles. Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhnyi said in November that F-16s will be "less helpful" now than they would have been a year ago because Russia has had time to improve its air defences. But they will help address a problem that has persisted from the start of the invasion in February 2022: Russia’s more modern combat aircraft have been difficult for Ukraine’s military to counter with its own aging fighters.
Chinese aerospace company COMAC has showcased its domestically-developed C919 passenger jet in Hong Kong, giving officials and media a close-up look at the narrow-bodied aircraft. A welcome ceremony for the C919 and an ARJ21, another Chinese-made jet made by the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp of China, was held at the Hong Kong international airport on Wednesday, a day after both flew into Hong Kong for the first time.
Norman Wells RCMP say they arrested a man after he allegedly waved a fake firearm around the cabin of a plane on Tuesday, forcing the pilot to declare mayday and land the plane. Police said they received a call from Flight Services in Norman Wells that a flight bound for Délı̨nę was returning to make an emergency landing. The pilot took the fake firearm away from the man and safely landed the plane. Forty-two-year-old Derrick Mackeinzo of Délı̨nę was taken into custody upon landing. Mackeinz
RCMP say two people have died in traffic incidents along Highway 97 north of Prince George this week.The first death happened Monday afternoon, about 30 kilometres north of Prince George when a five-ton truck and pickup truck collided, resulting in the road being closed for nearly 10 hours.One person died while another was airlifted to hospital in stable condition, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.The second death happened just after 5 p.m. PT Wednesday when a pedestrian was struck in
VW is making an SUV version of the ID.2all, and it's going to be called the ID.2all SUV.
Tesla initially walked back a threat to sue Cybertruck flippers, but the clause is back on its first wave of deliveries.
China's domestically produced passenger jet, the C919, made its debut outside the mainland on Wednesday in Hong Kong. The flight is a step for China towards competing with international aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus. The C919, which made its maiden commercial flight in May, is key to Beijing's decades-long goal to compete with European and US air rivals and reduce China's reliance on foreign technology.Chinese authorities hope the sleek, narrow-body aircraft, built by the state-o
The 911 S/T is the priciest, purest 911 you can buy. As long as you have $300,000. And probably a place in line already.
The people at Flat Rock Assembly have a lot of love for the new pony car and its fans. If you have a 2024 Ford Mustang in your driveway, it's probably worth checking your glove box.
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot. (Dec. 13) (AP video by Haven Daley)
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. will fix more than 2 million vehicles — its biggest recall ever — after the top US auto-safety regulator determined its driver-assistance system Autopilot doesn’t do enough to guard against misuse.Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Is in a Fight Over Its Client’s Lost $50 Million FortuneTesla Recalls 2 Million Cars to Fix Autopilot Safety FlawsCitigroup Offers Partial Early Bonuses to Encourage Staff DeparturesArgentina’s Milei Devalues Peso by 54% in First Batch of Shock
The IIHS tested eight luxury SUVs and found only a few that adequately protected passengers in the back seat.
Own this monster muscle car!
One passenger reported that the night in the barracks 'clouded' his trip.