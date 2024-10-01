NTSB releases final reporter on a deadly crash involving a group of bicyclists
The NTSB has released its final report on a deadly crash involving multiple bicyclists.
The NTSB has released its final report on a deadly crash involving multiple bicyclists.
Sean "Diddy" Combs was separately charged in September with racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution
Vladimir Putin goes to “surreal” lengths to shroud his private life in mystery, but recent security failures have allowed journalists and activists unprecedented access to the secrets of his inner circle. A new report by the Dossier Center, a Russian opposition media group, revealed that the Russian president, his rumored romantic partner, and children are isolated in their residences, travel only by armored train, yacht or private jet, and require visitors to quarantine for two weeks.The Russia
A jury has found a Naramata, B.C., man guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of two brothers in the B.C. Interior.Wade Cudmore, 35, was one of two men accused in the May 2021 drug deal killings of Kamloops, B.C., brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer.Their bodies were found shot, stabbed and beaten in the head near a forest service road not far from a house Cudmore shared with his mother.The 12-person jury returned the guilty verdict after deliberating over four days. While Cudmore
Arthur "Jack" Schubarth's crime "ruined his life, reputation and family," his attorneys said. The rancher was sentenced to six months in prison.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Local police in the cartel-dominated city of Culiacan, Mexico have been pulled off the streets after the army seized their guns, officials announced Monday.
Jenna Hoffman, 21, allegedly made the videos at the request of a stranger on social media who was willing to pay for them, authorities allege
"As an owner of a gun, I approve. It's the responsible and reasonable solution."
The far-right conspiracy theorist's "MAN OF THE PEOPLE" post drew ire online.
KELOWNA, B.C. — Police in Kelowna, B.C., say they're investigating a violent attack on a girl that was captured on video on Friday night.
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas man linked to five killings and convicted of fatally stabbing twin 16-year-old girls more than three decades ago is facing execution on Tuesday evening.
Sean “Diddy” Combs appears to be settling in to his hellhole prison digs. The disgraced musician has been taken off suicide watch and has been visiting with family who traveled to meet him inside the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, People and Fox News reported.An attorney for Combs, 54, has insisted that his client was never actually suicidal but put was put on watch because it’s standard for big-name celebs who are taken into federal custody. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
In a recorded phone call, William Braddock allegedly said that he was willing to kill his rival for “the good” of the country.
The incident took place in Taylor, Mich. on Saturday, Sept. 28 after the older sister was reportedly left to babysit the 7-year-old
Police say William Nicholas Abraham was the victim of a homicide
"Ted Bundy worked for my grandfather in the 1970s."
A retired Lethbridge police officer and former head of a victims' advocacy group pleaded guilty Tuesday to breach of trust, admitting to a sexual relationship with a client who'd sought his help as a domestic violence victim.Bill Kaye, 65, was originally charged with sexual assault, criminal harassment and breach of trust by a public officer. The first two charges were withdrawn after his plea.Following a joint sentencing recommendation, Justice Catherine Regier imposed a two-year conditional se
More than 50 people living in a mobile home park in Summerside have been given just over a month to determine if they can come up with the thousands of dollars needed to buy their land. Otherwise, they'll need to vacate and move their home elsewhere. "It's terrifying in a housing crisis not knowing what is going on," said Stephanie Harris. She remembers growing up in Evergreen Village. When it was time for her to start her own family, she moved right back to the mobile home park that she loved.H
A California man with a history of anti-Semitic hate was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday for shooting two Jewish men at Los Angeles-area synagogues within a 24-hour period last year.
Donald Trump on Sunday called for “one really violent day” to address crime in America.Speaking at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, the former president falsely claimed that crime has gone “through the roof” and that the phenomenon was “largely because of migrant crime.” He then proposed a solution which sounded disturbingly similar to The Purge—the dystopian 2013 movie in which violence is legalized for a brief window as a means of addressing crime—in which law enforcement would be temporarily pe
The 21-year-old victim, Brooklyn Barrett, was remembered by loved ones as a “vibrant and promising young woman"