NTSB releases final reporter on a deadly crash involving a group of bicyclists

CBC

More than 50 people living in a mobile home park in Summerside have been given just over a month to determine if they can come up with the thousands of dollars needed to buy their land. Otherwise, they'll need to vacate and move their home elsewhere. "It's terrifying in a housing crisis not knowing what is going on," said Stephanie Harris. She remembers growing up in Evergreen Village. When it was time for her to start her own family, she moved right back to the mobile home park that she loved.H