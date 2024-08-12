Nuclear Submarine Captain Fired After Sex Video Claims Surface

David Gardner
·1 min read
James Glossop/Getty
James Glossop/Getty

A nuclear submarine captain has allegedly been fired for making a sex video while in command and sharing a steamy clip with a junior sailor aboard.

The decorated Royal Navy officer, who has reportedly met Britain’s Princess Anne, was also accused of sending graphic selfies, according to reports in the U.K.

The male officer, who has not been named, was said to oversee a Vanguard-class nuclear submarine armed with Trident Two missiles. He had reportedly moved on to a desk job when the incidents were reported and an investigation was launched.

U.S. Navy Nuclear Submariner Busted on Child Porn Charges in Guam

The Sun reports that the captain was sacked under the navy’s zero-tolerance policy for sexually unacceptable behavior.

He is said to have been one of the youngest officers to captain a Vanguard-class submarine, known in the navy as a “bomber boat,” which carries nuclear weapons. One of four Royal Navy nuclear submarines is in service around the clock in case of attack.

“All forms of unacceptable behaviour are taken extremely seriously and anything which falls short of the highest standards will not be tolerated. Anyone who is found culpable will be held accountable for their actions, regardless of their rank or status,” a spokesperson for the navy told The Sun.

