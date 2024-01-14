Nuggets' Superfan Bob Webb invited to Nuggets' game Sunday
NUggets' Superfan Bob Webb invited to Nuggets' game Sunday
NUggets' Superfan Bob Webb invited to Nuggets' game Sunday
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
The average NBA game was decided by more than 25 points on Thursday.
The Hall of Famer said Taylor Swift is one of the things "that's taking away from what really happens on the field."
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Phoenix Suns dominating the Lakers in Los Angeles.
CJ Stroud’s voice cracks. He’s just acknowledged his faith in reference to the road he’s been on. “It’s taken a lot of hard work,” says Stroud as he fights back tears.
"If the numbers hold for what they're saying, it will be the coldest game in our history," the Chiefs longtime equipment director tells PEOPLE exclusively
The 2024 NFL playoffs begin this weekend. Here are some predictions and picks to win the AFC and NFC brackets as well as which team will be the Super Bowl LVIII champion.
The No. 2 Buffalo Bills (11-6) host the No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) in freezing weather on Sunday. Pittsburgh's forecast isn't much better.
The 'LF' tattoo stands for LaMelo Ball's middle name, LaFrance.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday was moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. Hochul and other officials said they were making the change for safety’s sake. “We want our Bills to win, but we don’t want 60,000 to 70,000 people traveling to the football game in what’s going to be horrible conditions,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz sa
The Bears have an important decision to make with the first overall pick in the NFL draft. DJ Moore revealed what he thinks Chicago will do.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins were set to play one of the coldest games in NFL history on Saturday night, yet that didn't stop hundreds of fans from lining up outside the parking lots of Arrowhead Stadium more than 12 hours before kickoff. At least they made it to the stadium. The NFL was concerned that nobody could make it Sunday in Buffalo, where up to a couple of feet of snow was expected overnight. So, the league and New York officials decided to postpone
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Jerod Mayo spent his entire professional football career learning from Bill Belichick, first as a player and then as an assistant. He’ll now have the weighty task of succeeding the future Hall of Famer and leading a New England Patriots team as its first new voice in more than two decades. The Patriots named Mayo to succeed Belichick as the franchise's 15th head coach on Friday. Mayo is the first Black head coach in team history. He will be formally introduced at a news
Bobby MetelusFormer Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier filed for divorce from his wife Michelle on Wednesday, according to a report from TMZ. It comes after she publicly blasted him in November, sharing text messages she said were between her husband and a woman named, Marie. “A person that loves his family … this is what they do to their family … the WIFE.. that has been there for him since day 1,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Infidelity at its finest! I can’t sit here and keep
A recent Golden State Warriors trade rumors have some speculating about a potential trade with the Chicago Bulls.
Teenage surfing prodigy Erin Brooks has won her fight for Canadian citizenship, opening the door for her to compete for Canada at the Paris Olympics. The 16-year-old Brooks was born in Texas and grew up in Hawaii but has Canadian ties through her American-born father Jeff, who is a dual American-Canadian citizen, and her grandfather who was born and raised in Montreal. Brooks' citizenship bid was initially turned down. But Immigration Minister Marc Miller had a change of heart after a December r
Nick Bosa's mom confirmed his relationship status with Lauren Maenner in October 2023
Emma Raducanu will make her return at a major tournament against American Shelby Rogers at the Australian Open.
CHICAGO (AP) — A halftime ceremony honoring Chicago Bulls greats was spoiled Friday night as United Center fans booed former general manager Jerry Krause, apparently moving his widow to tears. Krause was one of 13 members of the inaugural class for the Bulls' “Ring of Honor,” and was being recognized as the architect of their six championship teams. Having died in 2017, Krause was represented by his widow, Thelma, who was visibly upset by a torrent of booing from fans in the United Center and re
Free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman has agreed to join the New York Yankees, he announced on social media.