Nuggets' Superfan Bob Webb invited to Nuggets' game Sunday

The Canadian Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins were set to play one of the coldest games in NFL history on Saturday night, yet that didn't stop hundreds of fans from lining up outside the parking lots of Arrowhead Stadium more than 12 hours before kickoff. At least they made it to the stadium. The NFL was concerned that nobody could make it Sunday in Buffalo, where up to a couple of feet of snow was expected overnight. So, the league and New York officials decided to postpone