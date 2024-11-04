The Nuggets surpass the Jazz 129-103 on Saturday
Nikola Jokic scored 27 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 20 as the Denver Nuggets used a third-quarter offensive surge to beat the Utah Jazz 129-103 for their first home win of the season.
The rapper and Toronto Raptors fan has taken aim at one of his team's former All-Stars. But why?
Ezekiel Elliott should be doing everything in his power to keep the job he has but this is his last NFL contract.
The Dallas Cowboys are a mess this season -- there's no denying that. You just wouldn't expect Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to admit as much during a game. But that appeared to be what happened on Sunday. As the Cowboys dropped to
While golf is popular throughout the Myrtle Beach area, many courses have closed in recent years throughout Horry County. Here’s why several courses have closed.
When the NFL finalized its ownership agreement to give Tom Brady a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, it put the league in an unusual spot. Brady -- despite having a financial incentive in the Raiders' success -- is Fox's lead NFL analyst where he's expected to act as…
This Bruins forward got into a big fight with this Kraken defender.
Wayne Gretzky and Janet Jones first met on the show ‘Dance Fever’ when they were teenagers
NEW YORK — To the Yankee legions licking their wounds from their heroes’ ignominious pratfall in the just completed “Checkbook World Series” with the Los Angeles Dodgers, when putting it in perspective their season must still be considered a success. After all, who among them wouldn’t have signed up for a season that ended up with their first World Series in 15 years? For that they can thank ...
Here’s a full injury update on the Kansas City Chiefs heading into “Monday Night Football.”
The long odds facing Dolphins to make playoffs. And reaction, notes, thoughts after loss.
It's time to get ahead of the pack. Check out these early fantasy football waiver suggestions for Week 10.
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole exercised his opt out from his New York Yankees contract, giving the team two days to void the opt out by adding a $36 million salary for 2029, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The Edmonton Oilers have won nine of their last 12 games versus the Calgary Flames, including six straight wins on the road
You kind of had to know this was coming. Saturday Night Live -- which featured the real Kamala Harris in the cold open -- had it's usual Weekend Update sketch with Colin Jost and Michael Che, and of course they roasted the New York Yankees fans who grabbed
Once considered potential trade pieces, two Flames are no longer being listed on a Big Trade Board in November.
Lomberg makes an impression with a big fight on the ice then an appearance in his underwear on the Calgary Flames post-game show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is not averse to making moves that he thinks will help his team win.
Lando Norris looked set to take a seismic chunk out of Verstappen’s 44-point title lead.
Montreal Canadiens player and prospect Arber and Florian Xhekaj were in Mascouche today to sign autographs at Memorial Authentic, despite the Habs having to spend the night in Pittsburgh.
Olave suffered his second concussion since Week 6.