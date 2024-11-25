Number of children recruited by violent gangs in Haiti up 70%, says UNICEF

An armed man in the street in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on November 19, 2024.

With violence surging across Haiti, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Sunday that almost half of the gangs which control the vast majority of the capital are made up of children, and the recruitment of children has seen a 70% increase over the past year.

Haiti has suffered from decades of political instability, but in recent months, the Caribbean country has seen a surge in violence with gangs now controlling 80 percent of the capital Port-au-Prince.

"The unprecedented spike, registered between the second quarters of 2023 and 2024, points to a worsening protection crisis for children in the violence-plagued Caribbean Island," UNICEF said in a statement.

"At present, up to half of all members in armed groups are children."

The spike in recruitment of children has been fueled by escalating violence, widespread poverty, lack of education, and a near collapse of critical infrastructure, the statement said.

"Children in Haiti are trapped in a vicious cycle -- recruited into the very armed groups that are fueling their desperation, and the numbers are growing," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in the statement.

"This unacceptable trend must be reversed by ensuring children's safety and welfare are prioritized by all parties."

