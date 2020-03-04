Number of coronavirus cases in Japan hits 1000

The number of coronavirus cases in Japan hit a thousand on Wednesday (March 4), further fueling concerns that the Tokyo Olympics will be affected.

While over 700 of the country's cases are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, the newest case was the first found in the far western prefecture of Yamaguchi.

It's stoking fears the virus is spreading to all corners of Japan.

And with just five months to go before Tokyo's Summer Olympics, the host city has seen 40 cases.

However, at least for now, International Olympic Committee spokesperson Mark Adams said on Tuesday (March 3) that the Games will proceed as scheduled.

"As you know there's not even an international travel ban and still not a pandemic announced. All the advice we're getting is that the Games can and will go ahead. There are some complications and issues with qualification although thankfully National Olympic Committees and IFs are working very closely together and we seem so far to be doing a very good job of making sure our athletes can compete."

But if things get worse - what options does Japan have?

A top official says the Games could be postponed.

On Tuesday, Japan's Olympics minister Seiko Hasimoto said Tokyo's contract with the IOC allows the Olympics to be pushed back until the end of the year.

The contract states that they're to be held within the year 2020.

However, the right to cancel the Games entirely still belongs to the IOC.