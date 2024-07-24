Counter-terror police helping investigation into stabbing of lieutenant colonel

Forensic officers at the stabbing scene in Gillingham, near Brompton Barracks - SWNS

The victim of a stabbing outside an Army barracks is a lieutenant colonel, it has emerged, as counter-terror police were confirmed to be supporting the investigation.

Police said they were keeping an “open mind” as to the motive behind the attack that left Lt Col Mark Teeton, one of the most senior officers at Brompton Barracks in Gillingham, Kent, home to the Royal School of Military Engineering, fighting for his life.

Lt Col Teeton was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed around 12 times while in his uniform just before 6pm on Tuesday, by a man wearing a ski mask and allegedly armed with two 10in knives.

His wife screamed at the attacker to leave her husband alone and then tried to pull him away in an intervention that may have saved his life.

Her piercing screams of “get off him” were captured on nearby doorbell cameras as her husband, believed to be in his 40s, lay blood-soaked on the ground.

The attacker, according to one witness account, then turned, got back on his moped and sped off.

Police perform a fingertip search of a drain where the alleged attacker was arrested

Acting Chief Supt Richard Woolley said the investigation was being supported by counter-terror police.

He said: “We are keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind this incident and we are exploring a number of lines of inquiry – these include the possibility this incident was mental health-related as well as any links the suspect may have with the location of the assault.

“The investigation has been supported throughout by Counter-Terrorism Policing South East as we work to establish the full circumstances.”

Gen Sir Roly Walker, the head of the Army, condemned the stabbing as “horrific” and “unprovoked”, while Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, said the attack was “shocking and appalling”.

Sir Keir Starmer wished the soldier a “swift recovery”.

Detectives from Kent Police were granted more time on Wednesday night to continue to question a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

They said a number of knives had been seized following the attack while Brompton Barracks was said to have been put into lockdown for around 30 minutes.

Still of a Ring security doorbell video capturing the reaction of witnesses

Alex Reynolds, 38, who lives near the scene, said he heard screams and went outside to see a man wearing a cream camouflage military uniform lying on the ground, surrounded by people trying to help.

Mr Reynolds’ Ring doorbell footage captured the screams, with someone heard shouting: “What the hell are you doing?”

He was told that the victim, now identified as Lt Col Teeton, goes for a walk every night at around 6pm.

One witness alleged the attacker had come seeking out military targets and the lieutenant’s heroic wife “came out and started trying to pull the guy off”.

Another witness told KentOnline: “His wife tried to pull the attacker off. [The attacker] didn’t want her though, he just wanted the soldier.

“Nobody else in the vicinity was in danger – the only person he was targeting was the soldier he attacked.”

A timeline of events

How the stabbing and arrest unfolded:

Pictured: Police arrest suspect after stabbing

Images have emerged of police arresting a suspect after the soldier, who the Telegraph understands is a lieutenant colonel, was stabbed multiple times.

Police arrest a suspect in Rochester

Motorcyclist accused of stabbing soldier spotted near scene hours before attack

A motorcyclist who allegedly stabbed a soldier on a residential street was seen driving around close to the scene of the attack hours before.

The victim was set upon by a man wearing a ski mask and armed with two blades at around 5.55pm on Tuesday in Sally Port Gardens, Chatham.

A 24-year-old man, who fled the scene on a motorbike, remains in custody following his arrest, Kent Police said.

CCTV footage seen by The Telegraph appears to show the motorbike driving up nearby Maxwell Road in the hours before the attack.

Officers struggled to get suspect into police car because of his size

By Max Stephens

One neighbour who witnessed the suspect moments after his arrest said the 24-year-old man offered no resistance to officers who struggled to get him into the police car because of his size.

The 55-year-old man, who saw the arrest alongside his son and his son’s girlfriend, said: “I saw him with the handcuffs on and being led into the car...he was a big bloke, I know he had trouble getting in the car.

“I looked out the window and I saw a couple of police cars and I saw the officers holding him and a couple of guys in balaclavas standing around.”

Asked if the man resisted at all, he said: “No he was as calm as anything. I actually looked at the beginning to see if he had actually been arrested or they were just talking to him.”

Red moped seen travelling along residential road

A video obtained by The Telegraph shows a red moped travelling along a residential road near to the scene of the stabbing outside an army barracks on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage with a date and time stamp of 6.10pm on July 23 captures a motorist wearing a black helmet riding the motorcycle.

Witnesses have suggested the assailant was seen riding a red moped.

Pictured: Forensic officers scouring the crime scene for evidence

Forensic officers search the scene at Sally Port after a soldier in uniform was stabbed on Tuesday.

Specialist teams in white overalls, blue gloves and face masks were seen on their hands and knees searching for evidence.

Forensic officers search near the scene at Sally Port after a soldier in uniform was stabbed on Tuesday

Forensic officers search near the scene at Sally Port after a soldier in uniform was stabbed on Tuesday

Forensics officers and dogs scour scene

Forensics officers with search dogs scour the crime scene in Mooring Road, Rochester where the alleged attacker was arrested.

Police forensic officers with search dogs at a crime scene in Mooring Road, Rochester where the alleged attacker was arrested

Forensic officer entered property near arrest location

A forensic officer has entered a property in Mooring Road, Rochester, the street where a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an Army officer was stabbed in Gillingham.

Other forensic officers, with sniffer dogs, searched a cordoned-off area in the road.

One local resident heard a helicopter on Tuesday evening and looked out to see a man having been detained by police.

Another neighbour said he saw a man in handcuffs being led by police into a car.

Forensic officer scour the crime scene

Sir Keir opens PMQs by wishing soldier swift recovery

Sir Keir Starmer started his first PMQs as Prime Minister by offering his best wishes to a soldier who was stabbed outside an army base in Kent.

The Prime Minister said the whole House of Commons was “shocked” by the news. “We wish him a swift recovery” he said.

Earlier today Sir Keir wrote on social media: “All our thoughts are with the soldier, his family and our Armed Forces community, who serve to keep all of us safe.”

Police yet to rule out terror but cite mental health as possible explanation

Kent Police has not yet ruled out the attack being terror-related but cited mental health issues as a possible explanation.

Officers said a number of knives had been seized following the incident.

In a statement released on Wednesday morning the force said a 24-year-old man remained in custody following the attack in Sally Port Gardens at around 5.55pm on Tuesday.

Richard Woolley, Acting Chief Superintendent of Kent Police, said: “This was an upsetting incident for all concerned and our best wishes go to the victim, his family and those who witnessed the incident.

“Residents will experience an increased police presence in the Gillingham area and I would like to reassure everyone that officers responded quickly to take a man into custody and we do not currently believe anyone else was involved.

“The motivation for the attack is currently unknown and forms part of our ongoing enquiries, although we are exploring the possibility that it may be mental health-related. We are also investigating any possible links between the location and the suspect.

“There is no further information at this time to suggest there are any wider threats to the local community including members of the armed forces.”

A neighbour said they were “gutted” about the daylight attack

Lauren Alsey, resident, said it was “gutting” about the attack on the army officer which happened when it was “still light” and hoped the man was going to be OK.

“It’s gutting really,” the 40-year-old said. “Because moving here, we are not a military background, but this is MoD land.

“We get three security patrols a day, even Christmas Day.”

Wife of victim was heard calling for medical help

A woman who lives near the scene of the attack on a soldier in Kent said she heard the victim’s wife ask for medical assistance.

Brompton Medical Centre is just down the road from the scene of the stabbing in Gillingham.

The witness, who lives near the medical centre, said she heard a woman say: “My husband has been stabbed - is there a first aider?”

She said she initially thought the commotion was to do with a traffic incident before she heard a woman “who was hysterical” screaming: “No!”

She said she also saw a man driving away on a motorbike.

Emergency services on the scene at Sally Port Gardens

Neighbours heard woman scream ‘get off him’ as attack unfolded

Neighbours heard a woman screaming “get off him” and “what the f— are you doing” as the attack unfolded.

Ring doorbell footage from a nearby house captures the moment that the soldier was attacked.

In the footage, a woman can be heard screaming “What are you doing? What the f— are you doing?” and “get off him”.

Terrorism not yet ruled out

The Telegraph understands that terrorism has not been ruled out as a motive for the attack.

Authorities will be combing through the knifeman’s phone, computer and other devices in the search for clues as to why he carried out the attack.

MI5 will be involved in investigating the man’s background including trawling through their own databases to see if he was known to the security services.

Police guard a crime scene on Sally Port Gardens

Neighbour warned husband to lock door and stay inside during manhunt

Jessica Turner, a 53-year-old primary school teacher who lives around 400 metres away from the incident, said Brompton Barracks had been put into lockdown for around 30 minutes.

She said her neighbour, a serviceman, had warned her husband to lock their doors and stay inside during the hunt for the attacker.

Ms Turner said: “It’s terrible, you have young families around. It looked like he was attacked just outside his home, what chance would he have had.”

Chief of General Staff ‘deeply saddened’ by incident

General Sir Roly Walker, Chief of General Staff, has said he is “deeply saddened” by the “horrific” and “unprovoked attack” on an army officer near a barracks.

09:35 AM BST

Cordons remain in place at scene

Police cordons are still in place today after a soldier in his 40s was stabbed on a quiet street near an army Barracks.

Marked patrol cars and police tape is blocking the road at both ends.

Officers could be seen marshalling the edge of the crime scene on the leafy residential road.

All the properties within the cordon are understood to be owned by the Ministry of Defence.

James Cleverly calls soldier attack ‘horrific’

James Cleverly, shadow home secretary, said the stabbing of a soldier in Kent on Tuesday night was “horrific”.

He wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Horrific to hear a member of our armed forces has been stabbed in Kent.

“Wishing him a swift recovery and my thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time.

“Thank you to the police for their swift action, arresting the suspect.”

Prime Minister wishes victim of stabbing ‘swift recovery’

Sir Keir Starmer has wished the soldier who was attacked by a knifeman on Tuesday a “swift recovery”.

On X, formerly Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote:

I am shocked and appalled by the news that a soldier has been attacked in Kent.



All our thoughts are with the soldier, his family and our Armed Forces community, who serve to keep all of us safe.



I wish him a swift recovery. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 24, 2024

Home Secretary says stabbing is ‘shocking and appaling’

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, has called the stabbing of a soldier near an army base in Kent “shocking and appalling”.

The Labour MP for Pontefract, Castleford & Knottingley wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “The stabbing of a soldier in Kent last night is shocking and appalling. All our thoughts are with the soldier & his family. I am receiving updates from Kent Police.”

Ms Cooper was responding to earlier comments by the Defence Secretary who paid tribute to the victim of the attack and his family.

A neighbour heard ‘piercing screams’ after attack

A neighbour who arrived at the scene just a few minutes after the attack said he heard the victim’s “piercing screams”, writes Albert Tait at the scene.

Alex Reynolds, who lives opposite the road where the attack happened, told The Telegraph: “The first thing I heard was a piercing scream. When I first went down there I thought it was a scuffle between two people, but as soon as we got there we realised it was more.

“I saw a man on the floor - he wasn’t moving so initially we thought he’d died immediately, but maybe he had just been told not to move. We stayed down there for about half an hour until they put a cordon up, nobody could really believe it had happened.”

The commodities analyst, 38, said a woman, who he believed was the victim’s wife, started getting “other squaddies” to help him.

He said: “His wife came out and was telling other squaddies to get out of their cars and help.

“She was frantically running around literally directing traffic, telling them to drive on the pavements so they can get to the scene. She was getting as many people to try and help her husband.”

The witness added the victim, who has not been identified, was said to have gone for a daily walk every evening.

Pictured: Police and military on scene following stabbing

A man in military uniform is seen standing beside a police cordon at the scene in Sally Port Gardens in Chatham, Kent, after a soldier in uniform was stabbed on Tuesday night, close to Brompton Barracks.

A man in military uniform stands beside a police cordon at the scene in Sally Port Gardens

The soldier stabbed 12 times with 10 inch blade, says witness

The soldier was stabbed around 12 times with a 10 inch blade, a witness has claimed.

They told KentOnline: “The attacker was going for him and stabbed him about 12 times.

“This was with two kitchen knives, about nine to 10 inches long, and there were about seven of us there who witnessed it.”

According to the witness the victim’s wife attempted to pull the knifeman away.

They said: “His wife tried to pull the attacker off. [The attacker] didn’t want her though, he just wanted the soldier.

“Nobody else in the vicinity was in danger - the only person he was targeting was the soldier he attacked.”

Ministry of Defence statement in full

The Ministry of Defence said: “We are aware of an emerging incident in the Chatham area which may have involved a soldier.

“As the circumstances are currently under investigation by Kent Police, we cannot comment further.”

Barracks in lockdown after stabbing

Brompton Barracks, which is home to the Royal School of Military Engineering, was reported to have been put into ‘lockdown’.

An air ambulance was seen landing in Great Lines Heritage Park, which lies next to the scene of the incident.



Kent Police statement in full

Kent Police said in a statement: “Kent Police were called at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 23 July 2024 to a report of a serious assault in Sally Port Gardens, Gillingham.

“A man in his 40s suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment. His condition is currently described as serious.

“Officers attended and at around 6.20pm they arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

“A cordon is currently in place around the scene of the incident and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.

“Residents are advised to expect an ongoing police presence in the area.”

Attacker licked knife after stabbing, witnesses claim

The attacker, wearing a ski mask and a NASA-branded bomber jacket, then is alleged to have pursued the soldier and launched a further attack.

A woman, thought to be the soldier’s wife, is then understood to have run outside and tried to pull the knifeman off.

Witnesses said they heard a “blood-curdling scream” and that at the end of the frenzied assault the attacker ran his finger across the knife and then licked it.

The witness, who tended to the injured man, told The Sun: “Stab wounds covered his [the victim’s] body. A deep gash to the back of his left leg.

“Blood was everywhere as I tried to apply pressure to his wounds until the police arrived.

“The guy was looking for a soldier to attack. When the guy’s wife came out and started trying to pull the guy off he didn’t even try to hurt her. He only had his sights set on hurting a British soldier.”

Defence Secretary calls attack ‘shocking’

John Healey, the Secretary of State for Defence, has called the attack on a soldier outside an army base “shocking”.

The Labour for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough said he hopes the victim recovers swiftly.

Mr Healey write on X, formerly Twitter:

Shocking to hear of an attack on a soldier in Kent.



My thoughts are with the soldier and his family, who deserve privacy at this difficult time.



On behalf of the Government, I wish him a swift recovery. — John Healey (@JohnHealey_MP) July 24, 2024

Knifeman leapt from moped before repeatedly stabbing soldier

An eyewitness to Tuesday evening’s attack told The Sun newspaper that the knifeman had leapt from a moped and sprinted in the direction of the soldier before stabbing him repeatedly.

The assault lasted as long as 20 seconds before the victim managed to get to his feet and stagger back to his house, it was claimed.

07:42 AM BST

Motive unclear, says Ministry of Defence

Sources inside the Ministry of Defence said it was too soon to be clear about the motive.

The soldier, who is believed to be in his 40s, was coming out of his own home, just 50 yards from Brompton Barracks in Chatham, Kent, when he was attacked.

The assault will raise the spectre of the murder of Lee Rigby who was killed by two Islamist jihadi terrorists as he left his military barracks in south London in 2013.

Good morning. A soldier is fighting for his life after being stabbed on Tuesday night outside and army barracks in Kent.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates.