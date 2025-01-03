Number of people in hospital with flu ‘rising at a very concerning rate’

The number of people in hospital with flu in England is rising at a “very concerning rate” and is more than four times the level it was a month ago, according to NHS data.

Figures from NHS England show an average of 4,469 flu patients were in beds in England each day last week, including 211 in critical care.

This is up 17% from 3,818 the previous week, when 184 were in critical care and is more than four times the number on December 1, when the figure was 1,098.

When comparing to last winter, the average number of flu patients in hospital in England each day last week is up sharply on the equivalent week last year when the average was 1,312.

However, it is lower than this point two years ago, when the figure stood at 5,441.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said the figures “show the pressure from flu was nowhere near letting up before we headed into the New Year” and cases are “rising at a very concerning rate.”

The data also showed an average of 528 hospital beds in England were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, down from 723 the previous week but higher than the equivalent figure at this point last winter (377) and two years ago (338).

There were also an average of 74 children with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in hospital wards in England last week, down from 87 the previous week but higher than at this point a year ago (50).

The number of hospital beds occupied each day by patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 averaged 1,184, down week-on-week from 1,277.

Prof Redhead said: “On top of flu there is also continual pressure from Covid, while RSV and norovirus hospital cases are also higher than last year, with hospitals putting in place an extra 1,300 beds last week than the same time last year in expectation of this continued pressure from viruses and other demand.

“With what looks like an extreme cold snap expected right across England ahead of the weekend, we know the low temperatures can be dangerous for those who are vulnerable or have respiratory conditions so if you are at risk, do try and keep warm and make sure you are stocked up on any regular medication.

“Please continue to use NHS 111 and 111 online if you need advice and support for health conditions, and only use 999 or attend A&E in life-threatening emergencies.”

The data for England further shows that 32.1% of patients arriving by ambulance at hospitals in England last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E teams.

This is down from 36.9% in the previous week, but higher than the equivalent week last winter, when the proportion stood at 28.9%.

Some 12.9% of ambulance handovers last week, or 12,229 patients, were delayed by more than an hour, down from 16.3% the previous week but higher than this point a year ago (11.7%).

NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said: “The NHS has done all it can in advance to mitigate risks to patients this winter, but we should be under no illusions that the service is in a position of national vulnerability as the intense pressures we are now seeing start to grip local services.

“These winter stats bear out what local NHS leaders have been telling us directly in recent days – that the NHS is facing huge demand, from sicker patients, with very high levels of flu to deal with.

“The next two to three weeks will likely be the busiest period of the year for many local services and we need to acknowledge the strain that this will place on staff and services.”