Egyptian worker seriously injured in fight after tourists did not pay for services - report

An Egyptian worker has been seriously injured after a fight broke out involving tourists, according to local media.

The fracas reportedly started after four tourists did not pay for services that were used at a hotel in the town of Taba, Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV said on Friday.

One of the tourists reportedly verbally insulted a worker, sparking the altercation, the channel said.

Three other Egyptian workers and three of the tourists, who are believed to be Arab-Israelis, also sustained injuries, the channel reported a source as saying.

A high-level Egyptian source was also quoted by the channel saying that there was "no truth" in Israeli media reports that claimed the incident was "against their citizens".

The brawl is believed to have broken out at the five-star Movenpick Resort, which has hotels in multiple Egyptian cities.

The resort in Taba is described as having 424 rooms and a private beach.

All those involved were taken to hospital, according to Al-Qahera, and police are investigating to determine the cause of the incident.