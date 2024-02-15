Number of victims in Kansas City Super Bowl rally shooting rises to 23, police say

The number of victims in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory rally at Union Station has risen to 23, police said Thursday morning — one more than had been reported previously.

The victims included 22 to people who were injured and one person who was killed.

Graves said the victims ranged in age from 8 to 47. Half were under 16.

Two juveniles were detained as suspects.

Graves said “several” guns were recovered. She declined to describe the types of firearms.

Fire officials said eight people were critically injured, seven were in serious condition and six had minor injuries.

The shooting broke out toward the end of the victory rally celebration at Union Station Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.